African publishers praise SFAL 2026 interactive environment

SHARJAH, 17th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Publishers and booksellers from Africa participating in the second edition of the Sharjah Festival of African Literature (SFAL 2026) said culturally focused literary events provide an important platform for knowledge exchange, interaction and the translation of books across regions.

James Odhiambo, CEO of the Kenya Publishers Association, said the festival offers learning opportunities for both Africans and international audiences, noting that interactions at SFAL revealed the diversity of African writing styles and traditions. He added that the festival opened prospects for translating African works into Arabic, highlighting linguistic and cultural links between African and Arab literature.

Mkuki Bgoya, Managing Director of Tanzania-based Mkuki na Nyota Publishers, said the festival helps address the underrepresentation of African literature by enabling direct engagement between African authors and Arab publishers, supporting the exchange of translation rights and authentic cultural narratives.

Ditiro Huma, Director of Mosala Masedi Publishers and Booksellers in Johannesburg, said SFAL facilitates cultural exchange and provides insight into the UAE’s education and publishing sectors, pointing to strong potential for collaboration between South Africa and the UAE.

Tirhas Haile, Early Childhood Development Director at Whiz Kids Workshop in Addis Ababa, said the festival offers an effective platform to connect with publishers and writers and to explore opportunities to translate Amharic works into Arabic.

Held under the theme The African Way, the Sharjah Festival of African Literature 2026 runs from 14th to 18th January at University City Hall Square in Sharjah.