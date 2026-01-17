UAE reaffirms commitment to SIDS at IRENA Ministerial Meeting

ABU DHABI, 17th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, addressed the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Ministerial Meeting, reinforcing the United Arab Emirates’ role as a leading partner for the sustainable development and climate resilience of island nations.

In a roundtable remark that emphasized “steel in the ground” over theoretical commitments, Al Kaabi detailed the UAE’s strategic alignment with the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for SIDS (ABAS), describing it as a “blueprint for survival and prosperity".

The UAE has been steadfast in moving from verbal commitment to concrete action. H.E. Al Kaabi highlighted that, through the UAE-Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund and the UAE-Pacific Partnership Fund, the UAE has invested more than US$100 million in renewable energy projects across 26 island nations.

Key achievements mentioned include:

* The Noor Solar Project in the Comoros.

* Large-scale wind and solar parks in the Seychelles and the Maldives.

* Infrastructure development aimed at reducing reliance on expensive imported fossil fuels, allowing SIDS to redirect capital toward healthcare and education.

“The UAE believes that true partnership is measured by ‘steel in the ground’ and ‘power in the grid.’ We are moving beyond theory to ensure renewable energy becomes the heartbeat of island economies,” stated Noura Al Kaabi.

A central theme of the address was the evolution of the UAE’s partnership model. Rather than focusing solely on “one-off” aid projects, the UAE is championing pooled procurement and investment pathways designed to lower costs and attract private sector capital.

Through the SIDS Lighthouses Initiative in partnership with IRENA, the UAE is helping island nations build the institutional capacity necessary to manage 100 percent renewable energy grids.

Concluding her remarks, Al Kaabi reiterated the UAE’s vision for the next decade: a future where every island nation is equipped with the tools to achieve resilient prosperity.

“The UAE is not merely a supporter of this agenda – we are a dedicated partner in its execution,” Al Kaabi noted. “Let us chart this course together toward a secure and sustainable future.”