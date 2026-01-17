World Governments Summit launches 3rd edition of Global Ministers Survey, 9th edition of Best Minister Award, inaugural Most Reformed Government Global Award

DUBAI, 17th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026, in partnership with PwC Middle East, has launched the third edition of the Global Ministers Survey and the ninth edition of the Best Minister Award. The Summit also announced the launch of the Most Reformed Government Global Award, in partnership with EY.

These initiatives are central to the Summit’s mission of shaping future governments by celebrating exceptional public sector leadership that introduced innovative solutions to current challenges, fostering community sustainability.

In the presence of Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit Organisation, Ohood Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future and Vice Chair of the World Governments Summit Organisation signed a cooperation agreement with Hani Ashkar, Senior Partner at PwC Middle East, to launch the ninth edition of the Best Minister Award.

Ohood Khalfan Al Roumi also signed a cooperation agreement with Firas Qoussous, EY Partner - Client and Industries, to launch the inaugural Most Reformed Government Global Award.

Additionally, Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Vice-Chair of the World Governments Summit Organisation, signed a second cooperation agreement with Hani Ashkar of PwC to launch the third edition of the Global Ministers Survey.

The Most Reformed Government Global Award recognises governments that have successfully implemented critical, measurable reforms across their structures, processes and policies. These transformations must contribute to delivering tangible economic value, establishing transparency and building citizen trust.

The award champions governance excellence, transparency and quality service delivery that lead to enhanced efficiency and accountability. It celebrates transformative, scalable innovations that are evidence-based and data-driven, which achieve a measurable public value. The award also aims to encourage continuous improvement and knowledge exchange to ensure the sustainability of reform momentum across the public sector. It evaluates and recognises reforms based on efficiency, responsiveness to challenges and tangible, measurable social impact.

The Most Reformed Government Global Award, launched under the World Governments Summit, is the first award of its kind globally, consolidating all aspects of public sector excellence, namely: transparency and accountability, governance, digital transformation, citizen-centric innovation and contribution to the system as a whole.

The Global Ministers Survey is designed to capture the insights of ministers worldwide on the most pressing global issues, and aims to enhance international collaboration by fostering dialogue among ministers, enabling them to discuss global developments and work together on more effective solutions to global challenges. The survey’s findings play a key role in identifying development priorities, in turn helping to shape public policy.

The Best Minister Award celebrates the remarkable achievements of ministers who excelled in navigating challenges by adopting digital solutions and advanced technology to introduce outstanding government services and national strategies that anticipate future challenges.

The award sheds light on successful, scalable projects and initiatives that have demonstrated a positive social impact through resilience, readiness, innovation, and future foresight. The award also underscores a commitment to good governance and transparency.

The award spotlights the exceptional contributions of ministers worldwide who are championing public sector excellence and implementing successful, sustainable, and scalable initiatives that drive social and economic progress. The award also celebrates the ability of nominated ministers to inspire their peers and service providers, fostering a culture of innovation and the exchange of knowledge.

Ohood Khalfan Al Roumi said, “The Best Minister Award recognises government leaders who have achieved transformative milestones that helped enhance public service efficiency and ensure the sustainability of government policy. The award underscores the Summit’s mission to spotlight success stories and promote best practices, empowering governments to adopt innovative models that improve the quality of life across societies.”

She further noted that, through these initiatives, the World Governments Summit aims to build enduring bridges of cooperation between governments and encourage institutional excellence, which leads to better future readiness and supports comprehensive development that meets people’s aspirations while keeping pace with global shifts.

Omar Sultan Al Olama said, “The Global Ministers Survey reflects the World Governments Summit’s dedication to facilitating the global exchange of expertise. By focusing on key priorities, this initiative helps forge practical, sustainable solutions to shared global challenges, strengthening governments ability to navigate the rapid shifts across all sectors.”

Al Olama added, “The Global Ministers Survey serves as an advanced platform for knowledge, monitoring the direction of global governance to anticipate future priorities. By capturing the insights and experiences of ministers worldwide, the survey provides decisionmakers with quality data and analysis necessary to formulate more agile and effective policies that lead to optimised government systems.”

Hani Ashkar, Senior Partner at PwC Middle East, said, “The World Governments Summit continues to be a vital platform for shaping the future of public institutions and fostering collaboration between governments and the private sector. As Knowledge Partner, PwC contributes insights and initiatives such as the Best Minister Award to highlight public leadership that delivers sustainable and measurable socio-economic outcomes. Our work with the Summit reflects a shared commitment to strengthening institutions, enabling innovation and advancing long-term progress across the region.”

Rami Nazer, Clients and Markets Leader, EMEA Government & Public Sector Leader at PwC Middle East, said, “The World Governments Summit continues to serve as a valuable platform for governments to exchange ideas and shape the future of public service. PwC is proud to support this mission through our long-term engagement with the Summit and through initiatives such as the Global Ministers Survey. By bringing forward the voices and perspectives of ministers globally, we aim to support more informed decision-making and stronger outcomes for citizens. We look forward to contributing to the upcoming World Governments Summit and to continuing this important collaboration.”

Mona Abou Hana, Chief Corporate and Network Officer at PwC Middle East, said, “At its core, effective government is built on people, leadership and capability. We are proud of our partnership with the World Governments Summit, the thought leaderships we publish, as well as the various initiatives we engage on, which help strengthen these foundations and support governments in navigating growing complexity and delivering meaningful outcomes for communities.”

Firas Qoussous, EY Partner - Client and Industries, said: “At EY, we believe transformation is the cornerstone of progress. Around the world, governments face complex challenges that demand bold, innovative action.”

Qoussous added, “The Most Reformed Government Global Award honors those who lead with vision, implement impactful reforms, and set new benchmarks for governance excellence. EY is proud to partner with the World Government Summit to celebrate these trailblazers who are shaping a better working world for all. Together, we aim to showcase initiatives that redefine governance, enhance public service delivery, and create meaningful value for citizens.”