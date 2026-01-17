Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid attends final of 2nd Fazza Falcons Racing Cup

DUBAI, 17th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum today attended the final of the second edition of the Fazza Falcons Racing Cup. The competition was held at the Lahbab Track, at the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center in Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid crowned the winners in three categories: Sheikhs, Owners, and Open Public. The competition featured six diverse rounds, featuring advanced technical standards and strong levels of competition among participants.

The event was attended by Rashid bin Markhan, Secretary-General of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing and Secretary General of the UAE Falcons Federation, as well as Dmithan Suwaidan Saeed Al Qamzi and Mohammed Issa Al Khayeli, Board Members of the of the UAE Falcons Federation.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid was briefed by bin Markhan on the event, the qualification system for the Cup, and the interest evoked by the second edition of the tournament, which has seen remarkable progress in performance levels and outstanding results.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid crowned the winners in a ceremony that underscored the importance of falconry sports in the UAE and the leadership’s continued support for their development. Deeply rooted in the nation’s heritage, the sport continues to progress at competitive and organisational levels, achieving sustained growth and notable results across multiple disciplines.

Speaking on the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that the second Fazza Falcons Racing Cup continues to build on the success of its previous editions, recording increased participation and notable advancements.

He attributed the tournament’s progress to the continued support of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and the strategic guidance of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, President of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, and President of the UAE Falcons Federation.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum posed for a commemorative photograph with the winning falconers at the conclusion of the second edition of the Fazza Falcons Racing Cup.

Rashid bin Markhan expressed his gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. noting his continued interest in following the competitions, crowning the winners, and commending the falconers on their performances.

Bin Markhan added that the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the close follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing and Vice President of the UAE Falcons Federation, have played a key role in the tournament’s success and high organisational standards. He noted that this support has enabled the Cup, despite its recent launch, to establish itself as a prominent annual fixture on the national sports calendar.

Khalifa bin Majran, Team leader of the F3 Team, expressed his pride in winning the Fazza Falcons Racing Cup title and achieving first and third places in the Sheikhs Category (Jeer Shaheen and Jeer Tibah), following strong competition.

Falcons in the Farkh Category (Jeer Shaheen– Jeer Tibah, Pure Jeer, and Qarmousha) that achieved the top three positions in the Fazza Falconry Hunting Championships in the Symbol and Golden Hood rounds, and the first-place winner in the Cash rounds, qualified to compete for the Fazza Falcons Racing Cup, featuring a total prize money of AED2.8 million

In the first round of the Sheikhs Category (Pure Jeer and Qarmousha), F3-S secured first place through its falcon (G41) with a time of 16.121 seconds, while Al Naif – G came second with its falcon (JS11) at 16.256 seconds, and Al Naif placed third with its falcon (NF75) at 16.372 seconds.

F3 also claimed first place in the second round of the Sheikhs Category (Jeer Shaheen and Jeer Tibah) through its falcon (75) with a time of 16.31 seconds. F3-S finished second with its falcon (S35) at 16.325 seconds, while F3 took third place with its falcon (266) at 16.577 seconds.

In the first round of the General Open Category (Pure Jeer and Qarmousha – Farkh), Hamdan Issa Khalfan Kharbash won first place with his falcon ‘Lam Tara’ at 16.897 seconds. The Meydan Team finished second with its falcon ‘B19’ at 17.109 seconds, while the Dubai Team placed third with its falcon ‘Mushrif 4’ at 17.163 seconds.

In the second round of the General Open Category (Jeer Shaheen and Jeer Tibah – Farkh), Abdullah Khalfan Batti Salem Al Qubaisi claimed first place with his falcon ‘Mas’our’ at 16.3 seconds, and also secured third place with his falcon ‘Mubhir’ at 16.872 seconds. The Dubai Team finished second with its falcon ‘R16’ at 16.819 seconds.

In the third round of the General Owners Category (Pure Jeer and Qarmousha – Farkh), Abdullah Nasser Salem Saqr Al Mansouri won first place with his falcon ‘Tashreef’ at 17.511 seconds. Ahmed Ali bin Hamouda came second with his falcon ‘69’ at 17.561 seconds, while Jumaa Abdullah Mohammed Ahmed Al Falahi placed third with his falcon ‘AW’ at 17.61 seconds.

Hamad Ali Hamad Al Hafri Al Ketbi also claimed first place in the fourth round of the General Owners Category (Jeer Shaheen and Jeer Tibah – Farkh) with his falcon ‘Nashmi’ at 17.488 seconds. Mohammed Khalfan Mohammed Ali Al Mansouri finished second with his falcon ‘S09’ at 17.499 seconds, while Ahmed Atiq Mohammed Ali bin Hindi Al Muhairi came third with his falcon ‘S56’ at 17.636 seconds.