Sharjah International Conference on Mathematical Sciences kicks off at University of Sharjah

SHARJAH, 17th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Mathematics at the College of Sciences, University of Sharjah (UoS), organised the Second Sharjah International Conference on Mathematical Sciences over two days.

The conference aimed to discuss recent developments in mathematics and its applications across various scientific fields, foster collaboration among researchers and academic institutions, and provide a platform for researchers in pure and applied mathematics, mathematics education, as well as mathematics for data science and machine learning.

During the opening address of the conference, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, Professor Esameldin Agmi, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, welcomed the speakers and participants, emphasising the role of mathematics in the era of artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

He noted that this role places a significant responsibility on mathematicians to ensure that these technologies remain ethical and beneficial to humanity.

He added, “At the University of Sharjah, we take pride in being an institution with a tangible social impact. Through our research institutes, groups, and partnerships, we address complex global challenges in areas such as artificial intelligence, sustainability, health, and smart technologies through interdisciplinary research aimed at developing sustainable solutions. Such an approach accelerates innovation and ensures that smart technologies are ethical and beneficial to humanity, while preserving resources for future generations. In this context, the University of Sharjah has achieved a significant milestone by ranking 26th globally, fourth in the Arab world, and first in the United Arab Emirates in the Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2026.”

The conference featured 90 research papers presented by 150 researchers from Arab and international countries. The papers were delivered across parallel sessions covering a wide range of topics, including algebra and geometry, pure and applied mathematics, partial differential equations, applied statistics, artificial intelligence, and several other scientific fields. In addition, the conference included poster presentations.

The conference was attended by Professor Maamar Bettayeb, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies; Professor Nouar Tabet, Acting Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Dean of the College of Sciences; along with a number of college deans, department heads, and faculty members.