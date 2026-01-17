Ruler of Dubai Court Race for Elite Men to bring together Al Salam Cycling Championship’s strongest riders

DUBAI, 17th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the 10th edition of the Al Salam Cycling Championship will stage the H.H. The Ruler of Dubai Court Race for Elite Men tomorrow (Sunday, 18th January). Organised by the Private Office of H.H. the Ruler of Dubai, the race will see the strongest riders in the Al Salam Cycling Championship competing for a total prize money of AED1 million.

The Elite Men’s race is being held in cooperation with H.H. The Ruler’s Court of Dubai for the second consecutive year, following the success of last year’s edition, which featured a unique route starting from the heart of Dubai, passing through the emirate’s most prominent cultural and urban landmarks, and concluding at the stunning Al Marmoom Reserve in Saih Al Salam.

The event was made possible through close cooperation with government entities, reflecting the organising committee’s approach of working closely with public institutions to deliver a high-quality sporting event.

The 10th Al Salam Cycling Championship, held under the slogan ‘Ten Years of Achievements and Success’, marks a decade since the launch of the Championship, which is considered the largest of its kind in terms of diversity and inclusivity across racing categories. The milestone edition has witnessed strong participation and a high level of competition.

The Championship kicked off at the end of last month with the UAE Men’s Amateur Race, held under the theme ‘Safety and Security’. Organised in cooperation with Dubai Police, the race started from the Dubai Police Academy headquarters.

Omair bin Juma Al Falasi, Director-General of the Private Office of H.H. the Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee, said that further to the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the committee decided to increase the number of races in the 10th edition to five by adding a women’s desert race, scheduled to be held on 31st January, reflecting Dubai’s support for women’s sport.

Across its nine previous editions and the opening race of the 10th edition, the Championship has featured 41 races, attracting 5,137 male and female riders who covered a total distance of 4,881 kilometres across Dubai. A total of 2,685 riders finished in first place and were awarded prize money.

He further said that the Elite Men’s race will start from H.H. the Ruler’s Court, a landmark closely associated with both Dubai’s past and present, reinforcing the Al Salam Cycling Championship’s status as one of the UAE’s leading cycling events

According to the updated Championship schedule, the Women’s Race will take place on 25th January, followed by the Women’s Desert Race on 31st January, and the Men’s Desert Race on 1st February 2026.

As part of the current edition, the Al Salam Cycling Championship Photography Competition is being held for the second consecutive year in cooperation with the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award.

The opening race of the event witnessed strong participation from amateur and professional photographers, with similar interest expected during the H.H. The Ruler of Dubai Court Race. Registrations remain open until 26 January.

The competition offers photographers the opportunity to capture outstanding images of the races and Dubai’s iconic landmarks. Winners will be honoured at the conclusion of the 10th edition, with first-place winners of each race receiving prize money of AED12,000, second place AED8,000, and third place AED5,000.

The Championship is being held in cooperation with a number of strategic partners, including Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Sports Council, the Government of Dubai Media Office, the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award, Dubai Sports Channel, the UAE Cycling Federation (Chief Referee), and Dubai Film.