UAE tops leaderboard as youth talent shines on Day Two of Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI, 17th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The competitions of the Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship continued today on their second day at Mubadala Arena in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, as part of the opening of the 2026 championship season, organised by the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Professionals (AJP).

The second day witnessed strong participation across the youth, juniors, children, and cadet categories, alongside notable attendance by parents who were keen to watch their children compete. This scene reflected the growing importance of jiu-jitsu as a tool for building future generations and instilling positive values from an early age. A total of 169 gold medals, 166 silver medals, and 124 bronze medals were awarded to participants. The United Arab Emirates topped the overall standings with 115,610 points, followed by Brazil in second place with 27,830 points, and Colombiain third place with 17,450 points.

Mogamat Zaid Egleton, Chief Operating Officer of the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Professionals (AJP), said that the second day’s competitions reflected the success of the sport’s development system in the UAE.

He said, “The second day of the Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship showed the true picture of the future of this sport. With the participation of more than 1,000 athletes across the youth, juniors, children, and cadet divisions, we can clearly see how successful the UAE has been in developing jiu-jitsu from an early age. The competitive level was outstanding, making this day successful by all standards, and clearly demonstrating how the UAE continues to build champions from the grassroots.”

The championship competitions will continue until 18 January, within a comprehensive competitive program covering various age groups and technical levels, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s status as a global hub for jiu-jitsu.