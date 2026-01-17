UAE-Qatar Super Cup: Eight-club showdown details revealed for third edition starting January 22

DOHA, 17th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The organising committee for the UAE-Qatar Super Cup has finalised details for the tournament’s third edition, featuring eight elite clubs in a high-stakes knockout format.

This year's competition centrs on four major trophies split between Doha and Abu Dhabi. On January 22, Al Gharafa faces Sharjah for the Super Cup at Doha’s Thani bin Jassim Stadium, while Al Wahda meets Al Duhail for the Challenge Shield at Al Nahyan Stadium.

The action continues on January 24 as Al Sadd hosts Shabab Al Ahli for the Super Shield and Qatar SC takes on Al Jazira for the Challenge Cup.

Matches will proceed directly to penalty shootouts if tied at full-time.

Organisers report high ticket demand, with 75% of the Al Sadd vs. Shabab Al Ahli match already sold.

Fans can expect dedicated entertainment zones and live multi-camera coverage across Alkass, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah sports channels.