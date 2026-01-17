Mansour bin Zayed, Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani attend part of Global Champions Arabians Tour– Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 17th January, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, today received H.H. Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Personal Representative of H.H. the Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, who is visiting the UAE on the sidelines of the Global Champions Arabians Tour– Abu Dhabi, hosted by the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, with the participation of an elite group of breeders, owners and studs from around the world.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed and H.H. Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani exchanged cordial talks reflecting the depth of the fraternal relations between the two countries. The two sides also attended part of the activities of the second day of the Global Champions Arabians Tour Championship for the 2026 season, which is being held for the first time in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan is the Chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Agency (NANA) and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Minister of State, in addition to a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.

Earlier, H.H. Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and the accompanying delegation arrived at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi, where they were received by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who welcomed the guest and expressed his pleasure at receiving him on the soil of the United Arab Emirates.

It is worth noting that the Abu Dhabi Tour (the opening round) of the 2026 season was launched yesterday, Friday, and will conclude tomorrow, Sunday, with the participation of 162 horses from among the finest purebred Arabian horses. The total prize money exceeds $1 million, reflecting the championship’s high standard and strong competitive value.

The staging of the championship embodies the outcome of constructive and fruitful cooperation between the Emirates Arabian Horse Society and the Global Champions Arabians Tour, with this coordination contributing to the delivery of a fully professional model in terms of organisation, judging and technical standards, thereby enhancing the confidence of owners and breeders and elevating the standing of Arabian horse beauty championships on the international stage.

Launched in 2024, the Global Champions Arabians Tour is one of the world’s most prestigious series of purebred Arabian horse beauty championships. Now in its third consecutive season, it is hosted in distinguished destinations that combine modernity and heritage, and offers the highest prize value in the history of horse beauty competitions.

The tour aims to showcase the purebred Arabian horse through an international platform that celebrates heritage, elegance and excellence, guided by the principles of transparency, integrity, sustainability and fairness at all stages of competition, reflecting the UAE’s vision of preserving heritage and enhancing its global presence through a contemporary spirit that blends authenticity with leadership.