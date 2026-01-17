UAE President, sheikhs attend session marking Fourth Anniversary of Day of Solidarity

ABU DHABI, 17th January, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended a session today commemorating the fourth anniversary of the Day of Solidarity. The occasion highlighted the strength of unity and cohesion across the UAE community, among both citizens and residents.

The Day of Solidarity marks the anniversary of the terrorist attack that targeted the country on 17 January 2022. The attack revealed the depth of solidarity within the community and its resilience in the face of adversity.

A number of senior officials and representatives from military and civilian institutions took part in the session. They spoke about the UAE’s model of social cohesion, affirming that the challenges of that day only strengthened unity, deepened cooperation, and reinforced the people’s trust in their leadership.

The session highlighted the resolve of the UAE community as the first line of defence and a fundamental pillar in meeting challenges and safeguarding the nation’s progress. It also affirmed the country’s state of readiness across social and security sectors, regardless of the nature of the challenges.

The session was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai.

Also present were H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain Region; Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan The session was further attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, President of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the National Olympic Committee; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to UAE President, in addition to a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.

Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, noted that today marks an occasion when the nation stood firm in the face of aggression and forged ahead on its path of progress and prosperity. It is a day that reflects loyalty, belonging, and duty, and demonstrates the resolve of those who answered the call of the nation. It is also a moment to recall the heroic acts of the UAE’s Armed Forces personnel.