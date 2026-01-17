Nigeria clinch AFCON bronze after penalty shootout drama against Egypt

CASABLANCA, 17th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Nigeria’s Super Eagles have officially secured third place in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a tense 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Egypt on Saturday.

The bronze-medal match, held at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, Morocco, remained deadlocked at 0-0 through both regulation and 30 minutes of extra time. Despite several scoring opportunities for both sides, a clinical Nigerian performance from the penalty spot eventually separated the two African giants.

After 120 minutes of scoreless action, Nigeria’s keepers and clinical finishers secured the podium finish in the shootout.

The focus now shifts to the tournament’s grand finale tomorrow. Host nation Morocco is set to face off against Senegal at the Prince Moulay Abdullah Stadium in Rabat to crown the new kings of African football.