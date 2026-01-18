DEWA to organise 28th edition of WETEX in October

DUBAI, 18th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) will organise the 28th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy. The event will take place from 20th to 22nd October 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

WETEX is one of the largest specialised exhibitions of its kind in the world and the largest in the region across the energy, water, green development, digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), sustainability, decarbonisation, green mobility, green hydrogen, sustainable cities and related sectors.

The 27th edition of WETEX achieved remarkable success with the participation of 3,100 exhibitors and more than 50,000 visitors from around the world.

Covering an area of 95,000 square metres, the exhibition hosted 18 international pavilions and attracted 68 sponsors and 18 supporting organisations and associations. DEWA, together with WETEX sponsors and partners, organised 114 specialised seminars, attended by numerous experts and specialists from major local and international companies.