Startups play pivotal role in accelerating tourism sector growth in Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 18th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah has witnessed remarkable growth in its tourism sector, alongside broad service diversification and increasing competition among tourism companies, positioning it as the fastest-growing sector in the emirate. This growth is reflected in leisure projects that draw on Ras Al Khaimah’s geographic and environmental diversity, leveraging the striking views of the majestic Hajar Mountains, a 64-kilometre stretch of sandy beaches, and golden desert dunes.

Together, these elements deliver distinctive tourism experiences and provide startups operating in the sector with a wide range of ideas, activities, and initiatives that stimulate visitor demand, with a focus on desert safaris, mountain tours, and water sports, supported by world-class services offered by hotels, resorts, and restaurants.

The Government of Ras Al Khaimah continues to work diligently to reinforce the emirate’s position as a leading destination for sustainable tourism. In 2024, the emirate welcomed 1.28 million visitors, recording a 12 percent increase in tourism revenues and a notable 15 percent growth in visitor numbers within the meetings, incentives, exhibitions, and conferences (MICE) sector. During the first half of 2025, Ras Al Khaimah registered a record number of visitors exceeding 654,000, as it advances steadily toward its goal of attracting more than 3.5 million visitors annually by 2030.

In addition, Ras Al Khaimah was selected as the Gulf Tourism Capital for two consecutive years, 2020 and 2021, by tourism ministers and officials of the GCC countries.

The sixth edition of the World’s Coolest Winter campaign, launched under the slogan “Our Winter Is Entrepreneurial,” and implemented by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism in cooperation with relevant tourism, culture, and heritage entities across the UAE, aims to highlight the role of startups operating in the tourism sector in showcasing natural beauty and tourism destinations across the country’s emirates.

Tourism companies play a vital role in promoting Ras Al Khaimah by marketing diversified packages that include mountain adventures, water activities, and cultural heritage experiences. This is achieved in cooperation with the tourism development authority through digital campaigns, influencer partnerships, and the development of infrastructure for visitor attraction and facility classification. These efforts reinforce Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a comprehensive global destination that combines relaxation, adventure, and progress.

Ras Al Khaimah attracts adventure enthusiasts by land, sea, and air, offering visitors from within the UAE and abroad opportunities to experience new forms of challenge across its towering mountain terrain and expansive desert landscapes. Numerous companies operating in this field organise and oversee these tourism activities, contributing to the promotion of the emirate’s landmarks.

Government entities also prioritise strengthening cooperation with global adventure tourism companies and international digital travel agencies, while expanding the calendar of major events such as the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, the UAE Tour, the Highlander Challenge, and the first-of-its-kind Jais Ride cycling race.

Last year, the emirate hosted the 18th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, attracting more than 10,000 runners and spectators, alongside the return of the UAE Tour with its mountain stages at the summit of Jebel Jais. It also hosted the fourth edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship as part of the DP World Tour at Al Hamra Golf Club, as well as the fourth edition of the global Highlander mountain trekking adventure, drawing participants from around the world. In addition, the inaugural Jais Ride cycling race covered a distance of 25 kilometres, challenging riders to ascend the UAE’s highest peak. Collectively, these events have reinforced Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a leading regional hub for sports and entertainment.

Jais Flight, the world’s longest zipline, extends 2.83 kilometres at an altitude of 1,680 metres above sea level, soaring above mountain peaks and deep valleys. It is regarded as a premier destination for adventure seekers, offering speeds ranging between 120 and 150 km/h over approximately three minutes across dramatic landscapes of ravines and jagged summits.

Water tourism also enjoys strong demand in Ras Al Khaimah, with enthusiasts engaging in a wide range of activities along the emirate’s beaches. Among the leading companies in this field is Adventure Sports, which has been operating for more than three decades and offers a family-friendly portfolio of water activities, including parasailing, jet skiing, free and tow water skiing, flying fish rides, paddleboarding, boat cruises, snorkeling trips, deep-sea fishing adventures, and scuba diving.

Aerial tourism experiences include hot air balloon rides, launched in 2022 as the emirate’s first such offering. The balloon accommodates two adults and ascends to a height of 30 metres, providing panoramic views of Ras Al Khaimah’s diverse landscapes—from stunning coastlines and vast deserts to mangrove forests and towering mountains.

ActionFlight operates hot air balloon tours, offering a variety of adventure packages that highlight coastal scenery, desert landscapes, and opportunities to observe wildlife in their natural habitats.

Meetings, incentives, exhibitions, conferences, and wedding tourism represent a key investment avenue for tourism companies, achieving growth of 36 percent, driven by luxury weddings, international conferences, and incentive travel. Strategic initiatives have further strengthened Ras Al Khaimah’s position as an emerging hub for events and incentive tourism.

A wide range of hotels and resorts operates within this segment, catering to diverse visitor preferences. The hotel sector is one of the most prominent pillars of the emirate’s tourism landscape and has received strong support from tourism authorities. Last year, the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority announced major hotel projects involving global brands such as Four Seasons, Fairmont, Taj, and NH Collection, as part of a plan to double hotel room capacity by 2030.

The emirate also unveiled plans for new luxury hotels, including NH Collection Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island (156 rooms), Fairmont Al Marjan Island (250 rooms), Taj Wellington Mews Al Marjan (336 serviced apartments), and Four Seasons Resort and Residences Ras Al Khaimah at Mina Al Arab (150 rooms).

The opening of Rove Al Marjan Island, a contemporary beachfront resort reflecting the local Rove brand’s identity and accessibility-focused design, has further enhanced the destination’s appeal.

Complementing these offerings is a variety of nature-based camps. Bear Grylls Explorers Camp offers adventurers survival experiences amid challenging desert and rugged mountain terrain on Jebel Jais. Sonara Camp Al Wadi, located within the Ritz-Carlton Al Wadi Desert Resort, provides immersive experiences amid Arabian oryx, gazelles, and Arabian red foxes.

Meanwhile, Camp 1770 enables visitors to enjoy outdoor hiking, camping, and sustainably prepared local cuisine. As the highest camp in the UAE at 1,770 metres above sea level, it offers unparalleled views of the peaks of Jebel Jais and surrounding palm farms.