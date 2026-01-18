UAE signs cooperation agreement with IFRC to support humanitarian efforts in Sudan

ABU DHABI, 18th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has signed a cooperation agreement with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support urgent humanitarian efforts in Sudan, allocating US$11 million as part of the US$100 million pledged by the UAE during the United Nations Security Council meeting in October.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, and Jagan Chapagain, Secretary-General of the IFRC. The funding aims to strengthen the humanitarian response to the ongoing crisis in Sudan and support communities affected by the conflict.

Under the agreement, US$10 million will be directed toward supporting host communities accommodating Sudanese refugees in Chad, South Sudan, Uganda, and Ethiopia, while US$1 million will be allocated to the IFRC’s Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) to enhance rapid and effective emergency response.

Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to its international and moral responsibilities toward people affected by disasters, crises, and conflicts worldwide.

He emphasised the UAE’s continued support for joint international humanitarian efforts and its close cooperation with global partners to ensure the delivery of essential aid and basic services, particularly to vulnerable groups such as children, women, and the elderly.

“The UAE’s allocation of this funding comes amid a deteriorating humanitarian situation and widespread displacement within Sudan and neighbouring countries,” Dr. Al Ameri said. “This reality necessitates intensified international cooperation and urgent action to strengthen the provision of basic services and enhance the resilience of more than one million Sudanese refugees and host communities in Chad, South Sudan, Uganda, and Ethiopia.”

Jagan Chapagain stated that the crisis in Sudan resulted in one of the world’s largest displacement emergencies, placing significant pressure on neighbouring countries.

“This agreement with the UAE Aid Agency will enable Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in Chad, South Sudan, Uganda, and Ethiopia to expand essential health, water, and sanitation services for refugees and host communities, while also augmenting the IFRC’s Disaster Response Emergency Fund to ensure swift and effective humanitarian action,” he explained.

The agreement reflects the UAE’s sustained commitment to supporting the Sudanese people and contributing to international efforts aimed at addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis. It also underscores the UAE’s dedication to collective action with regional and international partners to promote stability and peace in Sudan.

Over the past decade (2015–2025), the UAE has provided US$4.24 billion in assistance to Sudan. Since the outbreak of the current crisis (2023–2025), the UAE has allocated US$784 million in humanitarian aid.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the UAE ranks second globally after the United States in terms of aid provided to Sudan since the start of the conflict.