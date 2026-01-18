Museum of the Future partners with Great Arab Minds to host knowledge session

DUBAI, 18th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Museum of the Future will host acclaimed Algerian novelist Waciny Laredj for a special session exploring the future of reading in an increasingly digital world.

The event will take place on 24th January, as part of the museum’s Master Class series, in collaboration with Great Arab Minds initiative.

As the first Master Class of 2026, the lecture will focus on the changing role of reading in a digital age, exploring how technology is influencing literary creation and reader engagement. This lecture reflects the role of the Museum of the Future, official headquarters of the Great Arab Minds initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in supporting Arab creativity and strengthening cultural momentum across the region.

The Museum provides a knowledge- and arts-driven platform that connects Arab creative minds with their audiences and expands opportunities for collaboration among artists, thinkers and scientists across disciplines.

In this upcoming lecture, Waciny Laredj will pose a simple but profound question: what does it mean to write in a world that is changing faster than ever? He will explore how writing can help us make sense of contemporary challenges, connect human experience across generations, and reflect on the role of storytelling in our lives. Drawing on his experience with historical fiction, Laredj will consider how stories from the past can speak to the present, offering a bridge between memory, imagination, and the questions we face today.

In this part of the lecture, Waciny Laredj will explore the pressures and possibilities facing writing today. He will consider how rapid technological change is reshaping the way we read and engage with stories, and how literature can help us navigate questions of identity, both personal and cultural, in a world where borders and traditions are constantly intersecting. Through these reflections, Laredj aims to show how creative expression can remain a vital and meaningful force, even in an age of constant change.

The Master Class series will continue throughout 2026, bringing together leading Arab figures in literature, architecture, arts, and technology among many others. By offering a space for dialogue, creativity and exchange, the series reinforces the Museum of the Future’s role as a hub for cultural conversation and a platform for inspiring the next generation of Great Arab Minds.

Previous sessions have featured internationally renowned figures such as Iraqi artist Dia Al-Azzawi, winner of the Great Arab Minds Award 2024 as well as Jordanian architect Sahel Al-Hiyari, winner in the Architecture and Design category, whose work continues to shape modern Arab architecture.