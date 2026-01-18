Gulfood 2026 Big Deal Hub attracts over 90 percent senior decision-makers worldwide

DUBAI, 18th January, 2026 (WAM) -- As global food trade faces mounting pressure to move faster, smarter and with greater certainty, Gulfood 2026 is once again setting the pace for how business gets done.

With just two weeks to go, momentum is rapidly building around Gulfood’s Big Deal Hub, the show’s dedicated, deal-making platform designed to connect serious buyers and sellers before the exhibition doors even open.

Companies joining the Big Deal Hub now are gaining a critical advantage: early visibility, priority introductions and first-mover positioning with some of the world’s most influential food buyers and suppliers.

The Big Deal Hub has attracted an exceptional calibre of participants, with over 90% of registered users holding C-suite or senior decision-making roles, spanning six continents and every major segment of the food value chain. Active on the platform are importers, distributors, wholesalers, manufacturers, retailers and food-tech companies, including leading names such as Al Aswaq Al Watania Hypermarkets, Bertram Foods, Britannia International, Cybera Capital, Eco Sourcing Hub, Latino Trading Imports, Panamex Groupe, Presidente Supermarket, Seacor International LLC, Yalla Food International and Yamene Meat Products among many others.

The Big Deal Hub reflects Gulfood’s wider evolution into a connected, intelligent food economy, one that prioritises efficiency, foresight and tangible commercial outcomes. By bringing the world’s most serious buyers and sellers together ahead of the show, Gulfood is redefining what it means to do business at scale.

Unlike traditional networking tools, the Big Deal Hub is purpose-built for commercial readiness. The platform allows buyers and suppliers to:

• Identify aligned partners by category, geography and deal size

• Schedule meetings in advance of the show

• Begin negotiations early

• Enter Gulfood with pipelines warmed and contracts already in motion

Gulfood 2026 takes place from 26th to 30th January across Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai.