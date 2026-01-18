AEEDC Dubai marks 30th edition, Egypt named Guest of Honour

DUBAI, 18th January, 2026 (WAM) -- AEEDC Dubai will open its doors tomorrow, marking its landmark 30th edition and welcoming the Arab Republic of Egypt as Guest of Honour.

The three-day event will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

AEEDC Dubai is the world’s largest annual international scientific conference and exhibition in dentistry. Celebrating its 30th edition this year, the event continues to strengthen its position as a leading global platform for scientific exchange, professional development, and the enhancement of international cooperation in the dental sector. while the selection of the Arab Republic of Egypt as Guest of Honour reflects its leading role in regional healthcare and its notable contributions to advancing dental education and scientific research.

Egypt has maintained a strong and consistent presence at AEEDC Dubai through the participation of its prestigious universities, medical institutions, and manufacturing companies. Over the years, these contributions have enriched the scientific programme through specialised research, expert participation, and active involvement in the exhibition halls.

The 30th edition of AEEDC Dubai is expected to attract more than 74,000 visitors and participants from 155 countries. The comprehensive scientific programme will feature over 183 scientific sessions, 20 hands-on workshops, and 390 scientific posters, delivered by more than 192 international speakers across a wide range of specialties. These include digital dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, prosthodontics, endodontics, and paediatric dentistry.

AEEDC Dubai is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, and is officially supported by the Dubai Health Authority. This support underscores the event’s significance on the global dental calendar and its role in enhancing Dubai’s position as an international hub for specialised medical conferences and exhibitions.