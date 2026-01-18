36.8% drop in road fatality rate in Dubai during Q4 2025

DUBAI, 18th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai recorded a 36.8% reduction in the road traffic fatality rate per 100,000 residents during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the same period in 2024.

The achievement reflects the efficiency of Dubai’s traffic system and the impact of proactive safety plans aimed at protecting road users and improving overall safety standards.

Figures released by the General Department of Traffic show further positive results. Pedestrian fatalities fell by 50%, while collision related deaths dropped by 44% during the same period, highlighting tangible progress across multiple categories of serious road incidents.

The results were reviewed during a performance evaluation meeting for Q4 2025, chaired by Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Sector Affairs.

Senior officers attended the meeting, where strategic performance indicators, accident data, traffic violations, enforcement technologies, and high-risk locations were analysed in relation to population growth.

Major General Al Shamsi stressed that the results are the outcome of integrated efforts and advanced smart systems, particularly those monitoring driver behaviour, alongside intensified traffic patrols and inspection checkpoints. These measures have played a direct role in improving driver discipline and reducing dangerous practices on the roads.

He also highlighted the importance of continuous development of technical systems and sustained awareness campaigns to educate the public about traffic risks, especially those linked to bicycles, motorcycles, and electric scooters. Such initiatives help prevent unsafe behaviour and reduce accidents.

The meeting underlined the need for innovative and sustainable solutions to ongoing traffic challenges, as well as stronger internal coordination between the General Department of Traffic and police stations. This approach supports better decision making, faster response on key roads, and safer travel in a city that welcomes millions of visitors each year.

Dubai Police renewed its call for drivers to strictly follow traffic laws, noting that enforcement measures aim to regulate behaviour, protect lives, and promote a culture of responsibility on the roads.

Dubai Police also warned against serious violations classified among the most dangerous offences, confirming that firm legal action will be taken against offenders to safeguard the community.