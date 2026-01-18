NCM forecasts cloudy weather, possible rainfall tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 18th January, 2026 (WAM) -- National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy weather tomorrow over some coastal and northern areas, with a chance of rainfall and a rise in temperatures.

In a statement, NCM said winds will be light to moderate, becoming active at times, blowing southeasterly to northeasterly at speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate at times, with the first high tide at 12:55 and the second at 03:16, while the first low tide will occur at 20:26 and the second at 07:28.

In the Sea of Oman, the sea will be slight, with the first high tide at 09:32 and the second at 23:05, and the first low tide at 16:16 and the second at 05:06.