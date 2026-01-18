Fujairah International Airport sponsors India Fest 2026

FUJAIRAH, 18th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Fujairah International Airport sponsored India Fest 2026, held on Saturday, at the Expo Centre Fujairah. The event was organised by the Indian Social Club, Fujairah, and brought together thousands of community members in a vibrant celebration of Indian culture, unity, and heritage.

The event was attended by Chief Guest Padma Shri M.A. Yusuff Ali, Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group International, who travelled through Fujairah International Airport, highlighting the airport’s growing role as a key gateway for the Indian community in the Northern Emirates.

Fujairah International Airport reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the community by strengthening connectivity between Fujairah and India. The airport currently operates daily direct flights to Mumbai and Kannur via IndiGo, offering convenient and reliable travel options for families, business travelers, and those visiting friends and relatives.