Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre names winners of Dhay photography contest

ABU DHABI, 18th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre has announced the winners of the first edition of the Dhay Photography Competition, held under the theme “Reflection”.

The results were revealed on the Centre’s digital platforms. Adarsh Kuruvath of the Republic of India took first place, followed by Alisha Bamrel Sarki of the Republic of Nepal in second. Riyas Kulangarakath, also of the Republic of India, secured third place.

From 1st November to 3rd December 2025, the competition attracted more than 700 photographers from around the world, who submitted 971 photographs. The inaugural edition centred on the theme of “Reflection”, offering participants a platform to explore the concept across its many forms and settings. Entrants drew on reflective surfaces — including water, glass, marble, metals, mirrors, and more — to present visually compelling works marked by aesthetic refinement and human depth.

The Centre will launch the second edition of the “Dhay” Photography Competition during the holy month of Ramadan, with a focus on the atmosphere and spirit of the blessed month. Further details will be announced in due course. Interested participants can follow updates on the award’s account: @spacesoflight.

The “Dhay” Photography Competition is positioned as an artistic extension of the Spaces of Light Photography Award, reflecting the Centre’s belief in photography as a shared, universal language. Across eight editions since its launch in 2010, the award has drawn more than 12,300 photographers from over 70 countries, who have submitted nearly 30,000 works.