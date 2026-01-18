Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media Summit 2026

DUBAI, 18th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Press Club (DPC) has announced that registration to attend the Arab Media Summit 2026 is now open. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the event will run from 31st March to 2nd April 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Arab Media Summit is the Middle East’s largest media thought-leadership platform, convening media leaders and experts to examine key transformations shaping the sector and advance Arab media in line with regional and global developments.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said that pre-registration is mandatory to attend the Summit, noting the strong annual turnout from media professionals, content creators, and industry leaders from the UAE, the region, and beyond.

“The Arab Media Summit has become a key annual platform for understanding media transformations and contributing to shaping its future. Pre-registration is the only way to secure participation in this major event,” she said.

Al Mulla said that registration opens today, 16 January, and closes on 30 March 2026, adding that no registration will be accepted once the Summit begins. Interested participants are invited to register through the official Dubai Press Club website www.dpc.org.ae.

She added that preparations for the upcoming edition are in their final stages, in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, to deliver an edition that reflects the Summit’s standing and reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for media dialogue and development. The Organising Committee is working on developing a rich programme of high-quality sessions focused on current challenges and ongoing developments across the media sector, she said.

Jassem Al Salty, Member of the Arab Media Summit Organising Committee, said that pre-registration plays a central role in ensuring the successful organisation of the event and delivering an exceptional experience for all attendees.

“The Summit attracts wide participation each year from media leaders, decision-makers, and experts. Pre-registration enables the Organising Committee to manage attendance effectively and provide an environment that supports meaningful professional dialogue,” he said.

Al Salty noted that the Summit offers in-depth discussions on the future of media, digital transformation, media ethics, and the role of media in development and public awareness.

Over the years, events held under the umbrella of the Summit have attracted prominent political figures, senior media professionals, thought leaders, editors in chief, writers, content creators, and influencers from across the region, providing a dynamic platform to examine the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of Arab media.