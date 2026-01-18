UAE chairs 22nd session of Arab Elctronic Media Committee in Cairo

CAIRO, 18th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE chaired the 22nd session of the Arab Electronic Media Committee, which commenced on Sunday, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in Cairo.

The UAE delegation was headed by Somaya Al Ali, Director of Partnerships and International Cooperation at the National Media Authority, in the presence of Dr Haider Al-Jubouri, Director of the Technical Secretariat of the Council of Arab Information Ministers, with the participation of representatives of media institutions and authorities from Arab countries.

The follow-up on the implementation of Resolution No. 566, issued by the Council of Arab Information Ministers at its 55th ordinary session, tops the agenda, in addition to discussing the recommendations of the panel session on cybersecurity, strengthening Arab websites and platforms, and protecting them from hacking and cyberattacks, as well as reviewing the membership of the committee concerned with cybersecurity for the protection of Arab platforms and websites.

The meeting also discusses the recommendations of the working group tasked with monitoring and studying electronic games that include scenes of violence or promote terrorism, and their potential impact on Arab societal security, alongside a review of a proposed project to prepare a book on the current state of electronic media in the Arab world and ways to optimally leverage it at the media and institutional levels.

In addition, the meeting reviewed the UAE’s efforts to develop and launch the website of the Arab Committee for Electronic Media, and to organise a training course for officials managing member states’ pages, aimed at supporting the provision of data and country-specific content to the website.

The committee also discussed a UAE initiative to host representatives of Arab ministries of information in 2026, in coordination with the General Secretariat.