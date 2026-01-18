Dubai to host second edition of WORLDEF forum in February

DUBAI, 18th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), Dubai CommerCity will host ‘WORLDEF Dubai 2026,’ the second edition of the global forum aimed at advancing the digital commerce sector and cross-border e-commerce, from 12th to 14th February.

The forum, organised in cooperation with WORLDEF, the international platform dedicated to enabling companies, entrepreneurs, and investors operating in the cross border e-commerce and digital commerce domain, besides helping government entities and digital solution providers to grow internationally, aims to generate business opportunities, enhance cooperation and partnerships, exchange expertise, and explore the latest trends in the digital commerce sector, thereby expanding the horizons of global trade and supporting the growth of a sustainable digital economy. Dubai CommerCity is a joint venture between DIEZ and Wasl Properties.

Amna Lootah, Director-General of Dubai CommerCity and Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ), said, “Hosting the WORLDEF Dubai 2026 forum reflects Dubai CommerCity’s commitment to supporting the global digital commerce ecosystem and strengthening Dubai’s position as a global leader in trade and digital commerce. The expected growth in the number of participants and countries embodies the scale of international confidence in Dubai’s investment environment and advanced infrastructure.”

She added, “The forum serves as a strategic catalyst for strengthening international partnerships and opening new horizons for companies. It also supports the goals of sustainable economic growth, in line with the emirate’s vision for the future, and contributes to enabling companies to expand globally and benefit from the growing opportunities within the digital commerce ecosystem.”

Omer Nart, CEO of WORLDEF, said, “The forum, in its first edition, succeeded in exceeding expectations in terms of turnout and broad engagement with interactive and dialogue sessions, and we are confident in the success of its second edition with a focus on presenting a comprehensive agenda that meets the aspirations of digital commerce companies at the local, regional, and global levels, in addition to specialists in digital and cross-border commerce, digital transformation, and other related fields. We are proud to organise this event in cooperation with Dubai CommerCity, which plays a pivotal role in developing the digital commerce sector at the regional level.”

Hosting this global forum focused on driving digital commerce aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which focuses on enhancing the emirate’s competitiveness, consolidating its position as a global hub for smart trade, and supporting the business ecosystem and cross-border trade, thereby contributing to driving the growth of the digital economy and shaping its future regionally and globally.

The forum is being hosted for the second time in Dubai following the remarkable success of the previous edition hosted by the emirate at the end of 2024, which attracted more than 5,000 participants from over 40 countries. The upcoming edition this year is expected to witness a qualitative expansion in terms of scale and international scope, with the participation of 200 speakers; representatives of leading institutions, companies, and entities specialising in the digital commerce sector; more than 10,000 visitors from over 80 countries; in addition to more than 150 exhibitors and 120 retail brands reflecting notable growth in the number of participants and countries compared to last year.

The forum will address key pillars focusing on the future of digital commerce and cross border e-commerce by highlighting the role of artificial intelligence, advanced digital technologies, payment solutions, fintech, and logistics in supporting the sector’s growth and enhancing its efficiency.

Targeting markets across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the United Kingdom, India, and Central Asia, the forum will showcase practical models and case studies that highlight opportunities for expansion in global markets and will discuss prospects for investment and innovation, thereby enabling companies to keep pace with rapid transformations in the digital commerce ecosystem regionally and globally.

Hosting ‘WORLDEF Dubai 2026’ reaffirms Dubai’s pivotal role in leading the transformation in digital commerce, providing global platforms that bring together markets and expertise, and contributing to building the future of e-commerce on the foundations of innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth.