World of Coffee Dubai 2026 kicks off at DWTC

DUBAI, 18th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The fifth edition of World of Coffee Dubai officially opened today at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), marking a major milestone for the Middle East’s specialty coffee industry. Organised by DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), in collaboration with the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), the event opened with more than 2,100 exhibiting companies and brands from 78 countries, delivering its largest and most internationally diverse edition to date.

A key milestone on day one was the signing of a five-year extension agreement between World of Coffee Dubai and the Specialty Coffee Association, extending the partnership until 2031. The agreement formalises a long-term collaboration to support specialty coffee competitions, education programmes, and professional standards at the event.

The MoU was signed by Khalid Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of DXB LIVE, and Yannis Apostolopoulos, Chief Executive Officer of the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), reinforcing World of Coffee Dubai’s position as a stable, internationally aligned platform within the global specialty coffee calendar.

Following the opening programme, activity spread across the exhibition floor, which spans more than 20,000 square metres across Za’abeel Halls 1, 4, 5, and 6. Exhibitors from producing origins and consuming markets showcased green coffee, roasting and brewing technologies, equipment, packaging solutions, and café innovations, representing every stage of the specialty coffee value chain.

Key features activated on day one included the Roasters Village and Producers’ Village, where roasters and origin producers engaged directly with buyers, importers, and industry professionals. The Brew Bar and Cupping Rooms hosted tastings and sensory sessions throughout the day, while the SCA Community Lounge served as a central hub for networking and knowledge exchange. Live activity at the competition stages also drew strong interest from visitors.

The opening day also highlighted the depth of innovation and collaboration across the exhibition. A World of Coffee exclusive collaboration between Oatly and Yaba, a modern Iraqi restaurant based in Al Wasl, introduced a new approach to coffee beverage creation by applying culinary steeping techniques to extract flavour, alongside distinctive elements such as nut crème and saffron-infused bubbles.

Equipment innovation featured prominently, with Coffee Desk, the exclusive Middle East distributor for leading brands including Fellow, unveiling the first global showcase of Fellow’s upgraded Espresso Series 1, ahead of its commercial release later this year. The launch reflected growing demand for high-performance, accessible equipment within the specialty coffee sector.

Commercial activity commenced on day one with the Dubai Coffee Equipment Auction organised by DXB LIVE in collaboration with DMCC, a dedicated one-day auction showcasing specialised and customised coffee equipment from exhibitors at World of Coffee Dubai. Curated in collaboration with M-Cultivo, the auction featured pre-qualified equipment presented through live demonstrations and inspections on the show floor, followed by a live, lot-by-lot auction led by an auctioneer. Designed to connect equipment manufacturers with serious buyers, the auction provided a focused platform for innovation, craftsmanship, and price discovery within the regional specialty coffee market.

Reflecting on the opening day, Khalid Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President at DXB LIVE, said, “World of Coffee Dubai continues to grow in scale, diversity, and international relevance. The strong participation seen on the first day, together with the signing of a five-year partnership agreement with the Specialty Coffee Association, reflects the event’s maturity and its importance as a global platform for trade, education, and professional exchange.”

In a further milestone for the wider coffee events portfolio, Khalid Al Hammadi also signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding related to the Bahrain Coffee Festival. The agreement covers the organisation of the festival as a curated B2C and B2B experience featuring workshops, live brews, competitions, and immersive activations. The Bahrain Coffee Festival aims to engage the wider community by inviting coffee lovers, families, and the public to explore the diversity of coffee, while spotlighting both local and international brands.

During day one, DXB LIVE also announced plans to expand its coffee-focused event portfolio through the launch of dedicated coffee festivals in Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. Developed as a separate DXB LIVE IP, the regional festivals will build on the growing momentum of specialty coffee across the GCC while complementing World of Coffee Dubai’s role as the flagship international trade platform.

Exhibitors highlighted the value of the event’s international reach and professional audience. Denkayehu Dessalegn Head Roaster and Quality Control at Roasters, said, “World of Coffee Dubai provides an important platform for regional specialty coffee brands looking to scale internationally. This is our first participation at the event, and it allows us to introduce what we have been developing over the past four years to a global industry audience.”

World of Coffee Dubai 2026 continues through 20 January, with upcoming days featuring the Microlot Coffee Auction, the Exhibitors’ Coffee Auction, championship finals, workshops, and further industry announcements.