Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship concludes with professionals crowned, continued Emirati dominance

ABU DHABI, 18th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship concluded today with the end of the third and final day of competition at Mubadala Arena in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, marking the opening of the 2026 championship season. The event was organised by the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Professionals (AJP), following three days of competition that featured high technical standards and broad participation across various categories.

The closing day saw contests in the professional and amateur divisions for both men and women. Professional athletes holding purple, brown, and black belts competed alongside amateurs holding white and blue belts, including Masters divisions, in bouts characterized by strength and intensity, reflecting the advanced technical performance and high level of readiness of the participants.

The United Arab Emirates maintained its lead in the overall standings, increasing its total to 140,010 points, ahead of Brazil in second place with 42,680 points, while Colombia ranked third with 22,200 points, once again confirming the UAE’s strong presence in international jiu-jitsu championships.

At the academy level, Commando Group topped the overall rankings with 48,700 points, followed by M.O.D UAE in second place with 22,975 points, and PALMS SPORTS – TEAM 777 in third place with 15,025 points, after intense competition throughout the championship days.

The final day witnessed the awarding of 264 gold medals, 258 silver medals, and 196 bronze medals, concluding a championship marked by comprehensive organization, diverse participation, and strong attendance by athletes of all levels.

The winners were crowned by Mohammad Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, in a closing ceremony that reflected the continued support for jiu-jitsu and the commitment to honoring champions across all categories.

In the women’s competitions, Al Anoud Ibrahim Abdullah Al Harbi of Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club won the gold medal in the professional purple belt – 49 kg category, confirming her excellence in the bouts. She said, “Participating in the Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship represents an important milestone in my career, and winning the gold medal today reflects the amount of work and preparation that preceded the championship. The competition was strong, and this achievement gives me greater motivation to continue developing and achieving positive results in upcoming events.”

In the men’s competitions, Hazza Farhan of Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club claimed the gold medal in the professional brown belt – 120 kg category after an outstanding performance. He said, “The Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship is one of the most prominent tournaments of the season, and participating in it is always a real challenge. Winning the gold medal today is a great incentive to continue working and preparing for future championships.”

With its conclusion, the Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship has further cemented its position as one of the main fixtures on the jiu-jitsu competition calendar, thanks to its high competitive level and its effective role in refining athletes’ skills and strengthening the sport’s presence at both regional and international levels.