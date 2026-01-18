Sharjah Shopping Promotions conclude on high note

SHARJAH, 18th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) concluded the 2025–2026 edition of Sharjah Shopping Promotions, marking the successful culmination of 46 days of vibrant activities that drive commercial and tourism growth across the emirate.

Launched in early December 2025 with broad participation from Sharjah’s major shopping malls and retail outlets, this season’s campaign featured significant discounts of up to 75 percent and delivered valuable gifts and an AED4 million prize pool awarded to over 800 winners.

Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2025–2026 culminated in a grand raffle draw at Sharjah Central, where a total grand prize of AED100,000 was awarded to ten winners during an official ceremony attended by SCCI officials and key retail stakeholders. The event attracted a strong public turnout from Sharjah residents and visitors alike, reflecting strong engagement with the winter and year-end promotional offerings.

The campaign covered the city of Sharjah as well as the Central and Eastern Regions, engaging thousands of retail stores and shopping malls. This broad participation reinforced the emirate’s position as a premier shopping destination and generated positive economic returns, directly reflected in retail sales growth and increased tourism momentum.

These outcomes align with the Sharjah Chamber’s strategy to support the local economy, with the Sharjah Shopping Promotions involving targeted marketing initiatives featuring major discounts on a wide range of leading local and global brands.

Retail sector drives economic diversification

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, remarked that the retail sector is a strategic pillar within Sharjah’s economic diversification agenda.

He explained that the “Sharjah Shopping Promotions” campaigns form part of a comprehensive vision to increase the sector’s contribution to the emirate’s GDP, noting that Sharjah’s retail sector encompasses thousands of commercial establishments and provides tens of thousands of jobs.

Al Awadi added that the Sharjah Chamber’s integrated strategy links commercial activity with both tourism growth and support for productive families and local farmers, ensuring cross-sector integration and reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading regional and global investment and trade destination.

Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, stated that this season of Sharjah Shopping Promotions achieved higher-than-anticipated visitor turnout. Participating malls and shopping centres recorded sustained footfall throughout the promotion period, particularly during weekends, supported by entertainment programmes and prize draws.

He underscored the role of strategic partnerships with government entities, including the Sharjah District Affairs Department and the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), in broadening the campaign’s reach and maximising its economic impact.

Al Shamsi further affirmed the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to incentivising shoppers through valuable prizes, highlighting the campaign’s success in integrating retail promotion, family-oriented experiences, and the preservation of Emirati heritage.

For his part, Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of the Corporate Communication Department at SCCI, said that this season of Sharjah Shopping Promotions achieved a qualitative upgrade in event deployment, driving higher shopper engagement across Sharjah City and the Central and Eastern Regions. He emphasised the strategic focus on diversifying entertainment offerings to address varied demographics and consumer interests.

He further noted that the organising team successfully delivered a broad spectrum of activities during the campaign, ranging from interactive programmes and cultural showcases to family-oriented competitions, resulting in strong approval from audiences and retail partners and reinforcing SCCI’s objective to further enrich shopping experiences and enhance customer satisfaction.