1,000 publications at Sharjah Institute for Heritage's pavilion at Cairo International Book Fair

SHARJAH, 18th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) is taking part in the 57th edition of the Cairo International Book Fair, to be held from 21 January to 3 February 2026 at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre in New Cairo, with wide participation from government entities and Arab and international publishing houses.

Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), affirmed the Institute’s commitment to maintaining an active and distinctive presence at successive editions of the Cairo International Book Fair, as one of the largest and most important cultural events in the Middle East, attracting nearly two million visitors annually. This participation forms part of the Institute’s efforts to preserve tangible and intangible cultural heritage, connect it with contemporary realities, and promote and disseminate it through various channels.

Dr Al Musallam explained that this approach is embodied through the launch and implementation of numerous projects and initiatives, including the organisation and participation in heritage events, exhibitions and festivals at local and international levels. He noted that the Cairo International Book Fair represents a prominent global cultural platform at which the Institute is keen to maintain a consistent presence.

Dr Al Musallam pointed out that the Sharjah Institute for Heritage has made significant strides in enriching the heritage landscape, attracting researchers and specialists, and supporting heritage research and studies. This is alongside its contribution to enhancing both the Emirati and Arab libraries with specialised publications, including books, journals and periodicals concerned with heritage at local and international levels.

Dr Al Musallam emphasised that the Government of Sharjah places great importance on books, knowledge-based and creative industries, and the promotion of a culture of reading as a strategic priority, inspired by the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The Sharjah Institute for Heritage pavilion at the fair features more than 1,000 diverse publications covering a wide range of heritage topics, contributing to raising awareness of various elements of cultural heritage.

The Institute is presenting a rich cultural programme that includes panel discussions with a select group of specialists, including:

-The shared cultural heritage between Emirati and Egyptian traditions;

-The heritage book: presence and absence;

-Egyptian heritage in the publications of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage; and

-Specialised institutional publishing: Reality & Prospects.

The programme also includes Heritage Readings in cooperation with the Book Club, as well as book-signing events for the latest publications.