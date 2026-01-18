Denmark’s Christian Hansen wins Fourth Junior Dubai Desert Classic

DUBAI, 18th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Denmark’s Christian Hansen was crowned champion of the fourth edition of the Junior Dubai Desert Classic, which concluded today at the Majlis Course of Emirates Golf Club, in cooperation with the Emirates Golf Federation and for the second consecutive year as part of the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR®).

Hansen secured the title after a playoff victory over Sweden’s Victor Larsson, finishing the tournament at three under par with a total score of 213 strokes.

The 54-hole championship featured 64 junior players from around the world and served as an important platform for the development of emerging golf talent at the international level.

In the girls’ category, Sri Lanka’s Kaya Daluwatte recorded the best performance, finishing level par.

Attention now turns to the 37th Hero Dubai Desert Classic, scheduled to take place from 22 to 25 January, featuring leading international golf stars.