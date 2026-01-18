Syria announces ceasefire agreement with SDF

DAMASCUS, 18th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Syrian President Ahamad al-Sharaa signed on Sunday a ceasefire and full integration agreement between the Syrian government and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The agreement will involve the withdrawal of SDF from areas west of the Euphrates River, according to Syrian News Agency.

Sunday’s deal will also see SDF forces integrate into the Syrian military.

Speaking in Damascus, Syrian President said that the agreement will see Syrian state institutions move into three eastern and northern governorates – al-Hasakah, Deir Az Zor, and Raqqa – previously controlled by the SDF.

Al-Sharaa made the announcement after he met United States Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack in Damascus.