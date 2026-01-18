Microsoft introduces new IMPORTTEXT, IMPORTCSV functions in Excel

WASHINGOTN, 18th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Microsoft has added two new import functions — IMPORTTEXT and IMPORTCSV — to Excel, aimed at simplifying the process of importing data from text and CSV files directly into spreadsheets. These functions allow users to load external text-based data into Excel using formulas, without relying on traditional manual import tools.

The new functions leverage Excel’s dynamic arrays, enabling imported data to automatically expand to fit its content and update in real time when the source file changes, ensuring greater accuracy and efficiency.

ImportTEXT provides advanced control over delimiters, encoding, and parsing options for various text formats, while IMPORTCSV offers a streamlined method specifically for comma-separated files. Both functions produce refreshable arrays that stay connected to source data.

Microsoft notes that these features — currently rolling out to Microsoft 365 Insider subscribers — are designed to complement, not replace, Power Query by offering a lighter, formula-based alternative for everyday import tasks.