Spain’s Nacho Elvira wins Dubai Invitational 2026

DUBAI, 18th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Spain’s Nacho Elvira won the Dubai Invitational on Sunday after a dramatic finish. He came from one shot behind when Shane Lowry made costly mistakes on the final hole.

Lowry took the lead late in the round with a birdie on the 15th and looked set to win. However, on the 18th hole he hit shots into both a bunker and the water, finishing with a double bogey.

This allowed Elvira to take advantage. Despite struggling earlier in the round, he stayed calm, birdied the 17th and parred the final hole to secure his first European Tour win of 2026.

Elvira finished the tournament at 10 under par, one stroke ahead of New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier. Lowry finished a further shot back, tied for third along with Rory McIlroy and two other players.