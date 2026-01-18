Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses key stages of Elite Race held as part of Al Salam Cycling Championship

DUBAI, 18th January, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, witnessed key stages of the Elite Race held as part of the Al Salam Cycling Championship organised by the Private Office of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai.

The Elite Race, better known as H.H. The Ruler of Dubai Court Race, was held on Sunday under the patronage and directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed and witnessed Alessandro Borgo of Omniyat Shabab Al Ahli 1 Team being crowned champion.

The race featured the most accomplished riders competing in the tenth edition of the Championship, with the winners across different categories entitled to claim prizes worth AED1 million.

Alessandro Borgo was awarded a cash prize of AED200,000 after a superb display right through the intensely contested race over a 200-km route, starting off from H.H. the Ruler’s Court, passing by Dubai’s most prominent historical and cultural landmarks, and crossing the finish line at the Championship Village inside Al Marmoom Reserve in the Seih Al Salam area.

Julius Johansen of MyWhoosh Team finished second, earning a cash prize of AED150,000, while Abdullah Jassim Al Ali of Dubai Residence Cycling Club A came in third and received AED100,000.

In the team standings, Omniyat Shabab Al Ahli 1 Team claimed first place, Dubai Residence Cycling Club A finished second, and Omniyat Shabab Al Ahli 2 Team secured third place.

Grega Bole of Omniyat Shabab Al Ahli 2 Team won the award for Best Rider in the Over-40 category.

In the presence of Omair bin Juma Al Falasi, Director General of the Private Office of H.H. the Ruler of Dubai and Supreme Organising Committee of the Al Salam Cycling Championship, Issa Al Mutaiwei, Deputy Director General of His Highness Dubai Ruler’s Court, officially flagged off the start of the race from His Highness the Dubai Ruler’s Court.

The official start of the race was also attended by Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council; and Khalifa bin Aboud, representative of His Highness Dubai Ruler's Court, in the Organising Committee.

Omair bin Juma Al Falasi expressed his deepest gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his boundless support, which, he said, continued to inspire ever greater success for the organisers and participants alike.

H.H. The Ruler of Dubai Court Race had recorded unprecedented participation in the latest edition of the championship, reflecting its immense popularity within the cycling community, Al Falasi noted.

The event attracted a strong field of 289 cyclists representing 51 nationalities across 29 teams, building on the significant community impact of the event last year, he said.

He added that the remarkable appeal of the race lies not only in the test of skill and endurance over the 200-kilometre distance but also the captivating route it tracks, starting from the heart of Dubai and weaving past numerous landmarks showcasing the emirate’s history, heritage, and all-round development.

The race route passes major landmarks along Sheikh Zayed Road including Burj Khalifa and the Museum of the Future before ultimately reaching the finish line amid the stunning desert landscape of Al Marmoom Reserve – a unique desert reserve that has become a leading international destination on both the sporting and tourism fronts.

The tenth edition of the Al Salam Cycling Championship, held under the slogan ‘Ten Years of Achievements and Success,’ kicked off last month with the Emirati Men’s Amateur Race, held under the theme ‘Safety and Security.’ The race was organised in cooperation with Dubai Police, with the Dubai Police Academy headquarters marking the starting point.

The Women’s Race is scheduled for 25 January, followed by the Women’s Desert Race on 31 January, and the Men’s Desert Race on 1 February 2026.

The championship is being organised in cooperation with several strategic partners, including Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Sports Council, the Government of Dubai Media Office, the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award, Dubai Sports Channel, the UAE Cycling Federation (General Referee), and Dubai Film.