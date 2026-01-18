Fog, light rain, temperature changes expected across UAE until Friday

ABU DHABI, 18th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast changing weather conditions across the UAE from Monday, 19 January, to Friday, 23 January, including fog formation, a chance of light rainfall, temperature fluctuations, active winds and varying sea conditions.

Monday will see possible fog or mist over internal and coastal areas, with fair to partly cloudy weather and a chance of light rain at night. Temperatures are expected to rise, with light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds and slight seas.

On Tuesday, humid conditions are expected in the morning, with a chance of light rain over coastal and northern areas. Temperatures will slightly decrease westward, winds will turn northwesterly and strengthen over the sea, which will become moderate to rough by evening.

Wednesday may bring morning fog over some internal areas, alongside a drop in temperatures. Strong northwesterly winds may raise dust and sand, while sea conditions will be rough to very rough.

On Thursday, humid morning conditions will persist, with fair to partly cloudy skies and low clouds over some coastal and northern areas. Seas will gradually moderate by evening.

By Friday, humid conditions with a chance of fog are expected in the morning, with partly cloudy weather becoming cloudy at times at night. Temperatures will rise, and seas will be slight.