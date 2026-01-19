Dubai Fashion Week announces preliminary schedule for Autumn/Winter 2026/27 edition

DUBAI, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Fashion Week (DFW) returns to Dubai Design District (d3) next month, from 1-6 February, with an expanded Autumn/Winter (AW) 2026/27 edition that pushes the boundaries of fashion’s future.

As the first fashion week globally to unveil AW26/27 collections, DFW continues to strengthen its position and reputation as a global platform for innovation, creative expression, cross-cultural collaboration and commercial opportunity.

As the first fashion week worldwide to present Autumn/Winter 2026/27 collections, DFW continues to strengthen its international standing by showcasing local and regional talent alongside designers from around the world. Italian luxury house Alberta Ferretti will open the week, while the programme will extend beyond the runway with exclusive collection launches hosted by global brands and key industry stakeholders.

Co-founded by d3, the global creative ecosystem by TECOM Group PJSC, and the Arab Fashion Council, DFW has become a catalyst for nurturing designers and accelerating their global presence.

Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of Dubai Design District (d3) part of TECOM Group, said, “Dubai Fashion Week is a reflection of d3’s role as a global platform where creativity transforms into tangible success, and we are excited for the next edition that will build on our growth so far.”

She added, “We look forward to welcoming returning labels and a new cohort of brands and more, further strengthening the bridge between designers and retailers at DFW, and expanding pathways to international markets. The diversity and momentum we witness each season speak to the appetite of fashion audiences worldwide, and the fact that this is happening in our city reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for fashion and creativity.”

Mohammed Aqra, Chief Strategy Officer, Arab Fashion Council, said, “Fashion today extends beyond geography and tradition, defined instead by timing, relevance, and purpose.”

He added, “DFW exists at that intersection. Opening the Autumn/Winter 2026/27 allows us to influence not just when collections are seen, but how designers enter the global conversation and supporting commercial outcomes while reinforcing Dubai’s position as gateway between regional creativity and global markets. This edition reflects a shift toward a more connected, experience-led fashion ecosystem.”

The AW26/27 edition of the DFW Buyer’s Programme will welcome a roster of top-tier international buyers, including major global platforms such as Revolve, alongside leading department stores, concept retailers and digital marketplaces. The programme aims to identify early-stage and growth brands with global potential that are supported by strong audience response, commercial readiness, and curated B2B access.

Through the programme, DFW further cements its growing reputation as a strategic gateway for discovering the next generation of international fashion brands.

Pre-accreditation to attend DFW AW26/27 is now open online through the official website www.dubaifashionweek.org.