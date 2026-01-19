GCAA launches second phase of 'F.O.C.U.S.' platform

ABU DHABI, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has announced the launch of the live display and monitoring platform within the Flight Operations Centralised Unified System (F.O.C.U.S.), marking the second phase of the project following the earlier launch of its dedicated website.

The new phase forms part of the GCAA’s efforts to develop an integrated digital platform aimed at simplifying and streamlining communication between aircraft operators and airports across the UAE.

The platform provides a unified digital environment that enhances procedural efficiency and supports seamless operational integration between the GCAA and airports nationwide, contributing to smoother coordination and improved operational performance.

The development of the platform aligns with the Authority’s broader strategy to accelerate digital transformation, enhance service efficiency, and strengthen collaboration between government entities and the private sector. It also supports the UAE’s national direction towards promoting open data and simplifying regulatory and operational processes.

This phase represents a key milestone in the evolution of (F.O.C.U.S.), introducing advanced digital tools designed to improve collaborative workflows among stakeholders and enable a unified operational overview. The system supports faster decision-making and more effective coordination across the country’s airports.

Eng. Aqeel Ahmed Al Zarooni, Assistant Director-General for Aviation Safety Affairs at the GCAA, said that (F.O.C.U.S.) represents a significant step forward in strengthening collaborative operational frameworks within the aviation community. He noted that the platform contributes to simplifying inter-airport operations, improving data flow, and accelerating services provided to aircraft operators.

He added that the second phase of the project has been successfully completed, with future phases set to introduce additional advanced digital features and broader integration with partners, in line with the GCAA’s vision of building a smart, connected, and future-ready aviation ecosystem.

The GCAA previously launched the Flight Operations Centralised Unified System (F.O.C.U.S.) first phase in September, an innovative digital platform designed to simplify and streamline interactions between national and foreign air operators and aviation stakeholders across the UAE.

The System provides a unified gateway for obtaining operational approvals for UAE airports by offering essential information and direct links to key entities across the country through a single online platform.