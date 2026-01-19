Emirates ramps up operations to Manila with four new weekly flights

DUBAI, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates will introduce four additional weekly flights between Dubai and Manila as part of its ongoing growth strategy in Southeast Asia and commitment to the Philippines.

Emirates will operate flight number “EK 330” on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays starting from 2nd April.

Flights EK330/331 will be operated by Emirates’ Boeing 777-300ER, featuring 8 private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class, and 304 spacious seats in Economy Class.

With this expansion, the airline will offer greater choice and enhanced connectivity for corporate travellers, marine customers as well as the large Filipino diaspora across Emirates’ global network, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Spain, United States, Kuwait, Germany, France, Netherland, Switzerland, Turkey, Portugal and South Africa.

The new flights also provide shorter connections from and to Canada, United States, as well as the late morning European departures including Milan, London, Budapest and Athens via Dubai.

An Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft can carry up to 20 tonnes of cargo in its bellyhold with a full passenger load.

By adding four more flights in its weekly operations to Manila operated by this wide-body aircraft, Emirates will offer increased cargo capacity to further strengthen imports and exports between Manila and Dubai, as well as key trade markets across Europe, the United States, and the Indian subcontinent.