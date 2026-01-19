Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award to commence field evaluation tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The field evaluation phase for the main categories of the fourth cycle of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award will commence tomorrow, following the completion of the desk based assessment stage, which involved reviewing participants’ submissions and verifying their compliance with all approved criteria and conditions.

This step paves the way for selecting the most distinguished and impactful models within the agricultural sector.

The current cycle of the Award has recorded 476 entries across its main categories, reflecting the growing interest and engagement of farmers, livestock breeders, and commercial farms. It also reaffirms the Award’s prominent standing as one of the leading national initiatives supporting the development of the agricultural sector and strengthening the sustainable food security system in the UAE.

The field evaluation phase is considered one of the most critical stages in determining the winners. It will include on site visits to shortlisted candidates across all categories to verify the agricultural practices implemented on the ground and assess their alignment with the Award’s approved standards. This ensures the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and accuracy throughout the evaluation process.

Mouza Suhail Al Muhairi, Deputy Director General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority for Regulatory and Administrative Affairs and Chair of the Award’s Higher Committee, stated that the field evaluation phase represents a pivotal milestone in the Award’s journey, given its essential role in identifying the real impact of outstanding agricultural practices and verifying the effectiveness of innovative solutions applied to achieve agricultural sustainability and enhance sustainable food security.

She emphasised that the evaluation teams operate according to a rigorous and comprehensive methodology that balances innovation, production efficiency, and adherence to environmental and economic sustainability standards.

Al Muhairi noted that the Award is committed to ensuring that its evaluation criteria serve as a tool for continuous development and improvement, rather than merely a framework for comparison, thereby contributing to enhancing the competitiveness of the agricultural sector.

She added that the Award has become a national platform for excellence and leadership, guiding farmers and breeders towards adopting global best practices, improving plant and animal production efficiency, and supporting innovation in agricultural technologies, ultimately contributing positively to local production and its ability to meet food security requirements.

The registered entries are distributed across the Award’s four main categories: Best Farm and Best Distinguished Smallholding, Agricultural Technologies Award, Commercial Farms Award, and the Distinguished Female Farmer and Breeder Award. This reflects the Award’s inclusivity and its commitment to supporting all segments of the agricultural workforce, while promoting sustainability and innovation across all fields of production.

Over its previous three cycles, the Award has attracted 1,127 applicants across its main categories from various emirates of the UAE, with 162 winners recognised. This demonstrates the Award’s growing positive impact in supporting and advancing the agricultural sector nationwide.

The Award is one of the UAE’s leading national initiatives aimed at supporting and developing the agricultural sector by fostering a culture of excellence and innovation and encouraging the adoption of global best practices in plant and animal production. It contributes to motivating farmers, livestock breeders, and commercial farms to enhance performance and achieve agricultural sustainability.

The Award focuses on improving agricultural production efficiency and enhancing the quality of local products, in addition to supporting the use of modern agricultural technologies and innovative solutions that help rationalise natural resource consumption, protect the environment, and achieve a balance between economic growth and environmental sustainability, thereby supporting national food security objectives.

It also serves as an integrated platform for learning and knowledge exchange, offering participants valuable professional and technical insights through its evaluation criteria and accompanying development programmes. The Award highlights outstanding and successful models within the agricultural sector and fosters a spirit of positive competition, contributing to enhancing the sector’s efficiency and achieving sustainable development across the UAE.