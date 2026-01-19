UAE heritage, natural landscape drive world-class creative tourism experiences

ABU DHABI, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE’s rich heritage and diverse natural environment have become a powerful catalyst for innovative tourism experiences globally.

These experiences offer visitors a closer look at the essence of authentic Emirati society, through traditional flavours passed down by generations, and stories of resilience that reflect how Emiratis have long adapted to and overcome harsh natural conditions.

Tourism concepts inspired by the country’s heritage and nature span a wide range of offerings.

They include Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant in Dubai’s Al Fahidi historical neighbourhood, which blends dining with a museum-style cultural experience, Danat, an Emirati food brad redefining culinary tourism by presenting traditional grandmothers’ recipes, with contemporary creative flair, and the mountain hiking challenge by Highlander Adventure on the slopes of Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah, which combines immersive adventure with deep insights into local mountain culture.

Showcasing heritage and nature based creative tourism is a core objective of the sixth edition of the ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign, launched under the slogan, ‘Our winter is entrepreneurial,’ and led by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism in collaboration with tourism, culture and heritage authorities across the country.

The campaign highlights successful tourism models that demonstrate the strong link between sustainable tourism investment and the preservation of Emirati history and identity.

Located in Dubai’s Al Fahidi historical neighbourhood, Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant, recipient of Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand rating, offers a unique blend of restaurant and living museum.

The venue showcases traditional Emirati cuisine, serving a wide selection of authentic dishes prepared using classic cooking methods and rich local flavours, all within décor that represents Dubai’s past.

A relatively new addition to the UAE’s dining scene, Al Khayma prides itself on using fresh, hand-selected farm ingredients.

The menu features a variety of local dishes, meat and seafood, served in a traditional home-style setting.

Guests dine in an inviting air-conditioned courtyard, served by staff dressed in traditional garments, creating an immersive hospitality experience where visitors can watch fresh bread being baked before their eyes, enjoy live traditional music, and even take part of Emirati cooking classes.

The growing prominence of heritage dining was underscored this year when a traditional food tour in old Dubai was ranked among Lonely Planet’s Best Travel Experiences for 2026.

Dubai, a city known for its diverse food scene that caters to all budgets and tastes, reflecting its multicultural population of nearly 200 nationalities.

Restaurants in historic districts such as Bur Dubai and Deira, along the banks of Dubai Creek, place strong emphasis on authenticity, local ingredients and quality, making food tours a standout experience for residents and visitors alike.

From restaurants and traditional dishes to the secrets of grandmothers’ blend of spices created by Danat Food Industries, established by young Emirati entrepreneur Abdullah Al Mazrouei.

He never viewed securing a prestigious job as his ultimate ambition.

From an early age, he aspired to become part of every Emirati household and beyond, by mastering the universal language of food, that transcends cultures and nationalities.

His vision was nurtured in the UAE, a global culinary hub that attracts entrepreneurs and chefs who continue to redefine dining experiences and enrich the country’s vibrant food scene with a unique blend of international cuisines and local flavours.

Al Mazrouei’s dream was to introduce authentic Emirati cuisine to the world, drawing on his grandmother’s simple recipes while adding modern touches inspired by younger generations.

He sought to do so through a food manufacturing business built on internationally recognised standards of quality and safety.

This ambition became reality with the establishment of Danat Food Industries in 2007.

What began as a small 25-square-metre warehouse in Abu Dhabi gradually evolved into a leading brand whose products now reach markets worldwide.

Al Mazrouei’s journey began with a deep passion for cooking and tasting flavours, inspired by his mother’s distinctive traditional recipes.

While pursuing his academic path and earning a master’s degree in business administration, he remained committed to transforming this intangible heritage into a tangible business.

He focused on quality and innovation to revive traditional Emirati flavours in a modern format aligned with contemporary lifestyles.

His confidence was reinforced by the UAE’s strong support ecosystem for entrepreneurs, which provides an integrated, world-class environment for startups aimed at fostering innovation, strengthening the national economy, and supporting sustainable development.

Danat’s products are distinguished by their ease of preparation, offering ready-made mixes that require only the addition of water to produce authentic Emirati dishes.

The company preserves the original flavours long used in Emirati households, presenting them in a modern way that meets evolving consumer needs.

Today, Danat produces a wide range of food products, including spice and flavour blends, seasonings, baked goods, desserts, and coffee.

The company also regularly publishes detailed guides on its website explaining how to prepare traditional Emirati recipes.

The company adheres to strict standards in production, preparation, and distribution, with a strong focus on innovative packaging solutions.

These efforts have earned the company internationally recognised certifications, including ISO 2200 and HACCP, underscoring its commitment to the highest levels of food safety and quality.

In the adventure tourism sector, the Highlander challenge has emerged as the Middle East’s leading long-distance hiking event.

Held on the slopes of Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah and organised by Adventurati Outdoor, the challenge attracts thrill-seekers eager to test their endurance across the UAE’s highest mountain peak.

Participants traverse part of a 94-kilometre trail network across the Hajar Mountains, one of the largest dedicated hiking networks in the country.

Launched in the emirate in 2021, the event will hold its fifth edition from 6th to 8th February, with direct support from the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

The routes pass through inhabited mountain areas that reflect centuries of local history, traditions and daily life.

Hikers gain insight into the cultural heritage of mountain communities, their adaptive lifestyle, and local food traditions, while camping experiences include dedicated wildlife study sessions.

The 2026, Highlander Ras Al Khaimah, will feature three main routes.

The Highlander Pegasus spans 37 kilometres over three days, covering some of Jebel Jais’ most challenging and iconic trails, including Wadi Taybah and Wadi Ghalilah.

The Highlander Orion challenge covers 25 kilometres over two days and requires carrying full backpacks with camping, hiking and cooking equipment.

Moreover, the Highlander Lyra challenge offers a 13-kilometre route designed to be more accessible, allowing new participants to build confidence and interact with the wider Highlander community without the need for camping or cooking gear.