UAE aid convoys to Gaza continue under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

GAZA, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE aid convoys entered the Gaza Strip last week under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 as part of ongoing efforts to support the Palestinian people in light of the current humanitarian conditions.

During the past week, the 279th UAE humanitarian aid convoy entered the Gaza Strip, consisting of 15 trucks loaded with 291 pallets weighing a total of 266 tonnes and carrying food parcels, medicines, medical consumables and medical equipment.

The convoy also included seven ambulances and one water tanker, enhancing field response capabilities and supporting essential needs as part of the UAE’s continued humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip.

These efforts are carried out through an integrated operational system overseen by the UAE humanitarian aid team in Al Arish, which manages the preparation, sorting and organisation of shipments according to priorities to ensure their orderly and swift delivery to beneficiaries in Gaza.

The UAE continues its humanitarian efforts under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 through regular land convoys from Al Arish to the Gaza Strip, reaffirming its steadfast commitment to humanitarian assistance and solidarity with the Palestinian people.