Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2026 honourees

ABU DHABI, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity has announced the honourees of the prize’s 2026 edition: the historic peace agreement between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Afghan girls’ education advocate Zarqa Yaftali, marking the first award recipients from the Caucasus and Afghanistan, respectively.

A landmark decision guided by visionary leadership toward ending decades of conflict and humanitarian suffering in the Caucasus, the Agreement on Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan is being honoured as a process of peace, dialogue, normalisation, and conflict resolution undertaken by the two states, which underscores that reconciliation is not a single act, but a sustained journey.

A woman of courage with a lifelong dedication to protecting the right to education for women and children, Zarqa Yaftali is being honoured for providing educational resources, psychosocial support, and community-based services to over 100,000 people in Afghanistan and beyond, providing hope and knowledge to girls living in restrictive environments.

Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, called the award a “great honour” in recognition of the efforts undertaken to help establish peace in the Caucasus region, and a sincere acknowledgement of everyone who contributed to bringing this historic agreement to fruition.

He expressed confidence that this recognition will have a tangible impact both within Armenia and beyond, and will contribute to strengthening trust between Armenia and Azerbaijan, emphasising that this historic shared moment of recognition is of great significance and will support the path to peace.

He stressed that this achievement is not the result of an individual effort, but rather the outcome of collective work involving many inside and outside Armenia, adding that the essence of this achievement is due, first and foremost, to Armenia’s political team, government, parliament, and the society that supports the peace agreement.

He added, “That we [Armenia and Azerbaijan] are sharing this award reflects a mutual and collective achievement.”

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, expressed his appreciation for the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity’s recognition of the peace agreement and extended his gratitude to the 2026 award judging committee for honouring efforts to establish peace in the South Caucasus region and the world.

He noted that the recognition holds special significance as the award bears the name of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the United Arab Emirates, in addition to the support of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, head of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, making the recognition by this global award a “double honour.”

Zarqa Yaftali said she felt “deeply excited and overwhelmed with emotion,” expressing sincere gratitude to the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity judging committee.

Yaftali said that being selected as a 2026 honouree represents “a powerful and meaningful message” for women in Afghanistan, bringing hope and encouragement to many Afghan women—especially students in online schools and young women enrolled in peace, security, and leadership courses.

The 2026 honourees were selected by an independent global judging committee composed of distinguished figures and experts in dialogue and coexistence, namely: former President of the European Council and former Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel, former Chairperson of the African Union Commission and former Prime Minister of Chad Moussa Faki Mahamat, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell, Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva, Prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education at the Holy See Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, and Secretary-General of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam.

Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, judging committee member and Secretary-General of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, said, “This year, the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity committee selected the historic peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which embodies the award’s mission and objectives in promoting and fostering a culture of dialogue and coexistence, marking a pivotal milestone in advancing global peace and a major diplomatic achievement – turning the page on nearly four decades of tension and conflict in the Caucasus and laying a strong foundation for a safer, shared future for both peoples.”

Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director, said, “The committee was honoured to recognize Ms. Zarqa Yaftali for her tireless efforts and leadership in protecting Afghan girls’ right to education and advancing women’s empowerment, despite facing tremendous challenges.”

Saida Mirziyoyeva affirmed that the announcement of the 2026 honourees embodies a global moral commitment to the principles of peace and human dignity. She emphasised that this recognition conveys a renewed message of hope to the international community and reaffirms the capacity of human fraternity to foster meaningful and enduring change.

The 2026 recipients will be honoured on 4 February, 2026, coinciding with the UN-recognised International Day of Human Fraternity, at the annual award ceremony, to be held at the Founder’s Memorial in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, at 7p.m. UAE time.

Inspired by the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity by the late His Holiness Pope Francis, 266th head of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, in Abu Dhabi in 2019, and the humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the United Arab Emirates, the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity recognises individuals and organisations for outstanding contributions to building a more peaceful, harmonious, and compassionate world based on the values of human fraternity.

Since 2019, the award has honoured 19 recipients from 19 countries: His Holiness Pope Francis (honorary recipient); Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayeb (honorary recipient); UN Secretary-General António Guterres; French-Moroccan activist against extremism Latifa Ibn Ziaten; Their Majesties King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein and Queen Rania Al Abdullah of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Haitian humanitarian organisation the Foundation for Knowledge and Liberty (FOKAL); Italian organisation the Community of Sant’Egidio; Kenyan peacebuilder Shamsa Abubakar Fadhil; Indonesian charitable organisations Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah; Egyptian world-renowned cardiac surgeon Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub; Chilean NGO founder Sister Nelly León Correa; Prime Minister of Barbados the Honourable Mia Amor Mottley; American food relief organisation World Central Kitchen; and Ethiopian-American teenage health innovator Heman Bekele.