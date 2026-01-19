UAE’s GSU enters Kyrgyzstan through majority acquisition of 40Capital

ABU DHABI, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi-based Global South Utilities (GSU) said it acquired a 51% stake in 40Capital, an Emirati renewable energy company specialising in run-of-the-river hydro projects across the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), with a primary focus on Kyrgyzstan.

The agreement was signed during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026.

The acquisition marks GSU’s entry into the Kyrgyz market, expanding its footprint across the CIS following its recent investment in Uzbekistan, and represents the company’s first move into run-of-the-river hydro projects as a new clean energy technology within its diversified portfolio.

Founded in Abu Dhabi, 40Capital develops and operates run-of-the-river hydro projects designed to deliver reliable, low-carbon electricity to underserved and remote communities. Its project pipeline in Kyrgyzstan supports national efforts to strengthen energy security while leveraging the country’s abundant hydrological resources.

Ali Alshimmari, Managing Director and CEO of Global South Utilities, said,

“This investment reflects GSU’s continued commitment to expanding clean, reliable energy solutions across emerging markets, while diversifying the technologies through which we deliver impact. The run-of-the-river hydro projects are a natural complement to our portfolio, particularly in regions where water resources can support stable, long-term power generation.”

He added, “Kyrgyzstan represents a strategic entry point into the CIS, building on our momentum in Central Asia and reinforcing GSU’s role as a platform for Global South and emerging-market energy investment.”

Abdulla AlNeyadi, founding partner of 40Capital, said, ”40 projects, 140 GWh, 16,000 homes, 125,000 tonnes CO₂ saved - renewable energy that counts.”

Through the partnership, GSU, part of Abu Dhabi’s Resources Investment, will support the expansion of 40Capital’s run-of-the-river hydro projects portfolio, drawing on its experience in developing, financing, and operating energy infrastructure across emerging markets.

40Capital will continue to operate under its existing management team, maintaining its focus on project development and local partnerships across the CIS, while benefiting from GSU’s technical, financial, and operational capabilities.