Sharjah Ruler meets President of Emirates Writers Union

SHARJAH, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Honorary President of the Emirates Writers Union, met on Monday morning with the President and Board members of the Union, in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority.

At the beginning of the meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Sharjah Book Authority, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed welcomed the Union’s President and members, praising the efforts made during the past period to develop the cultural scene and support Emirati intellectuals and writers, in a way that contributes to the advancement of their writings and increases literary and cultural production.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed stressed the importance of diversifying activities and programmes that encourage writers to continue writing and publishing works, noting that outstanding publications are not measured by the number of pages but by the value of their content and the appropriateness of their style.

He also emphasised the importance of nurturing young talents and supporting them in developing their writing and creative abilities, enabling them to progress and continue contributing valuable works to libraries.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan exchanged views with Union members on various cultural issues and the challenges facing Emirati writers, reaffirming his continued support for all initiatives and activities that contribute to supporting writers, backing their publications, and expanding their reach at all levels.

The President and members of the Emirates Writers Union expressed their appreciation for H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan’s support and close follow-up of the Union’s activities since its establishment, noting his ongoing keenness to meet with members and the guidance that enables the Union to move forward according to clear plans that help the cultural ecosystem, writers, and authors achieve their desired goals.