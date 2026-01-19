Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses MoU signing between UOS & STCAS

SHARJAH, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, witnessed on Monday morning the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the University of Sharjah (UOS) and the Sharjah Training Centre for Airports Science (STCAS), at his office at the University.

The MoU was signed by Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Civil Aviation Department and Chairman of the Board of Directors of STCAS, and Professor Dr Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah.

The MoU aims to achieve integration between the University’s academic expertise and the Centre’s operational expertise in the field of aviation. Both parties will work to develop innovative academic programmes by designing and delivering joint academic programmes in aviation management, and by integrating a number of accredited training courses offered by the Centre — such as the “Air Traffic Control” programme — into the academic curricula as core subjects.

The partnership will also contribute to providing an advanced educational environment through the shared use of the latest technological laboratories, such as advanced simulation labs and air traffic control simulators belonging to the Centre, ensuring that students receive high-precision practical training in line with global industry standards. In addition, it will open up training and employment opportunities for students and graduates by building a direct bridge to the labour market and establishing career pathways for graduates, including priority employment opportunities, joint job fairs, and guidance and professional development programmes.

The MoU includes the establishment of academically accredited practical training programmes for students at the Centre’s facilities and at Sharjah International Airport. It will also address the promotion of scientific research and innovation focused on tackling current and future challenges in the aviation industry, through the launch of joint applied research projects in areas such as aviation safety, sustainability, air traffic management, and artificial intelligence applications.

The partnership will focus on nurturing talent and supporting professional development, and will launch scholarship and sponsorship programmes provided by the Centre to support outstanding and high-achieving students. It will also organise continuous professional development programmes for University of Sharjah faculty members, students, and the Centre’s staff, with the aim of enhancing knowledge exchange and keeping pace with the latest technological developments.

The MoU will further work to build a sustainable network of experts and graduates by establishing interactive platforms that bring together university graduates working in the aviation sector and industry experts, and by organising forums, seminars, and leadership dialogues, to ensure ongoing communication and knowledge exchange in support of continuous professional growth.