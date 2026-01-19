Sharjah Airport Free Zone attracts Exeed Geotextile specialist in fibers & industrial fabrics

SHARJAH, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Reinforcing Sharjah’s growing reputation as a leading hub for advanced manufacturing and innovation, Exeed Geotextile, a subsidiary of Exeed Industries and the first of its kind in the United Arab Emirates, has inaugurated its state-of-the-art production facility at the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone).

Exeed Geotextile is one of the leading companies specialised in fibre production and industrial geotextiles used in construction and infrastructure projects. The new manufacturing facility extends over an area of 175,000 square feet, with an annual production capacity of 3,125 tons.

The inauguration ceremony and ribbon-cutting were led by Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone, alongside Mohammed Alameer, CEO of Exeed Industries Group , in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

Innovative technologies

Accompanied by several SAIF Zone officials, Al Mazrouei toured various sections of the new factory, where he was briefed about the operational processes and the diverse products the company supplies to clients in local and international markets.

The delegation was also introduced to the latest innovative equipment and technologies used in producing non-woven geotextiles through the needle-punched method using polypropylene and polyester.

The facility also manufactures high-quality short-cut polypropylene fibres and features state-of-the-art laboratories equipped with precision testing devices to ensure product quality aligns with the highest international standards. Throughout its operations, the factory maintains a strong commitment to quality, operational efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

The inauguration of the Exeed Geotextile factory comes at a time when the global fibre, geotextile, and industrial fabrics sector is witnessing accelerated growth. A significant portion of this demand is driven by road and transport infrastructure projects, the primary application area for geotextile materials. This highlights the importance of investments like this factory in supporting such projects and achieving sustainability and efficiency in their execution.

Through the launch of its new factory, the company aims to enhance production efficiency and strengthen supply capabilities for major infrastructure projects in the UAE, while building long-term partnerships with contractors and consultants.

The expansion will increase overall production capacity and diversify the company’s product offering to include advanced engineering solutions such as geogrid and composite systems. It will also reinforce the company’s presence in export markets across the GCC, Asia, Europe and the Americas, aligning with the continued growth of large-scale infrastructure projects and sustainability-focused initiatives.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei stated that the inauguration of Exeed Geotextile’s factory is a significant addition to Sharjah’s ongoing industrial growth, emphasising that this step reflects the growing confidence that global companies place in the emirate’s advanced investment environment.

Al Mazrouei highlighted that the project reinforces SAIF Zone’s ability to attract high-tech industrial ventures that align with Sharjah’s vision of supporting innovative industries and enhancing the efficiency of supply chains in the infrastructure and construction sectors.

He noted that the new factory will deliver world-class products that meet the rising demands of infrastructure projects across both Sharjah and the UAE.

He further reaffirmed that SAIF Zone is committed to providing a supportive business environment and cutting-edge logistics services that empower such high-value industrial initiatives.

These efforts, Al Mazrouei added, are aligned with the UAE’s national vision for sustainable industrial transformation and contribute directly to the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and the “Make it in the Emirates” initiative, which aims to boost local industrial value.

For his part, Mohammed Alameer expressed his pleasure at the inauguration of the new factory at Sharjah Airport International Free Zone, noting that the decision to establish the facility in Sharjah was driven by the emirate’s attractive investment environment, advanced logistics infrastructure, and integrated industrial ecosystem, all of which align with the company’s objectives in manufacturing and export.

He highlighted Sharjah’s strategic location and proximity to key transport networks, positioning SAIF Zone as an ideal platform for expanding the company’s regional and international operations.

Alameer explained that Exeed Geotextile is the only company in the UAE manufacturing geotextiles locally, strengthening its ability to meet growing domestic and regional demand and enhance export capabilities. The company focuses on serving infrastructure developers, contractors, consultants, government entities, and specialised distributors across sectors including roads, railways, utilities, coastal and land development, and environmental protection projects.

He added that the new Sharjah facility will contribute to increasing the company’s advanced production capacity through a fully automated manufacturing system powered by state-of-the-art European equipment.

The SAIF Zone stands out as a premier investment hub in the Emirate of Sharjah, offering competitive opportunities, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and tailored support for businesses across the commercial, industrial, and service sectors.

The free zone also provides streamlined customs services, fast-track licensing, and express shipping and clearance solutions, along with a suite of integrated business support services, creating an environment that enables investors to thrive across diverse industries.

Exeed Geotextile is part of Exeed Industries group, which was founded in 2005 and has since expanded into advanced manufacturing in the UAE. The company specialises in the production of geotextile fabrics, particularly needle-punched materials made from polypropylene, polyester and staple fibers, serving the infrastructure, construction, environmental and industrial sectors in line with approved technical specifications and quality standards.