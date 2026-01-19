SCCI discusses enhancing investment cooperation with Oman Chamber

SHARJAH, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) discussed with a delegation from the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) branch in North Al Batinah Governorate ways to strengthen economic and trade cooperation.

The discussions focused on establishing joint frameworks to support business communities in Sharjah and Oman, explore high-potential opportunities within industrial and manufacturing sectors, and promote private sector investment to serve the strategic growth objectives of both sides.

This was explored at a meeting held at the Sharjah Chamber premises, where Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, received Saeed bin Ali Al Abri, Chairman of OCCI- North Al Batinah, and his accompanying delegation.

Present at the meeting were Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Rashid bin Salem Al Ghafri, Director of OCCI’s branch in North Batinah Governorate; and senior officials from both sides.

During the meeting, the Omani delegation invited the Sharjah Chamber to join the second Suhar Investment Forum 2026, set to be held in North Al Batinah, Oman on February 4–5. The forum aims to highlight high-value investment opportunities in the industrial sector, covering advanced manufacturing, heavy industries, medical, food, and recycling projects, thereby reinforcing the region’s position as a leading industrial center.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais remarked that Sharjah’s economic relations with the Sultanate of Oman represent a leading model of integration and fraternal cooperation.

He highlighted the Sharjah Chamber’s ongoing commitment to converting these longstanding ties into tangible investment projects, providing entrepreneurs and investors with new opportunities to boost trade flows and expand their businesses in strategic markets.

Al Owais further noted that the Chamber places particular emphasis on enhancing joint efforts in sectors that form the backbone of the future economy, with a focus on advanced manufacturing, logistics, and energy.

For his part, Saeed bin Ali Al Abri outlined the preparations of the Oman Chamber branch in North Al Batinah Governorate to host the Suhar Investment Forum 2026.

He confirmed that the event will provide interactive platforms enabling manufacturers and business executives from Sharjah and across the UAE to engage with their Omani counterparts and explore opportunities to enhance their footprint in regional and global markets.

The meeting emphasised the strategic value of hosting joint economic events and participating in major investment forums as a means to empower the private sector and generate tangible growth opportunities.

It also highlighted the goal of developing a unified vision through such engagements, fostering industrial innovation, and capitalising on the tourism and commercial assets of both sides to reinforce the competitive positioning of business communities in the region.