Nahyan bin Mubarak attends final day of FBMA International Show Jumping Cup 2026

ABU DHABI, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, honoured the winner of the FBMA Grand Prix as more than 150 females participated in the national competition of the 13th FBMA International Show Jumping Cup in Abu Dhabi.

Held at the new Royal Stables, the women’s show jumping competition marked the first equestrian events to be staged at the new indoor venue. It served as a platform for female equestrian riders to test themselves on a competitive stage and gain valuable experience.

Sunday’s schedule saw four categories being held including the FBMA Grand Prix (140cms) where UAE’s Nadia Taryam was crowned champion, taking a slice of the AED100,000 prize. Riding Gabrielle Sol ‘Heure, she produced an impressive display to hold off Syria’s Aya Hamcho and UAE’s Fatima Al Mulla, who finished second and third place, respectively.

Taryam received her prize from Sheikh Nahyan during the award ceremony.

He was joined by Sheikha Shamsa bint Hasher Al Maktoum, Dr. Mugheer Khamis Alkhaili, Chairman - Department of Community Development, Dr Ahmed Alqubaisi, Assistant General Secretary Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Dr Omniyat Al-Hajri, Vice Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, and Dr. Abdullah Al-Khouri, from Presidential Court.

In the One Round Against The Clock (0.90-100cm), Sara Alshaer of the UAE finished first, clocking the fastest time of 39.66 seconds. Her performance was enough to stay ahead of her compatriots - runner-up Lamya Juma, and Joanna Ahmad, who took bronze.

The schedule also saw Canada’s Setareh Sadeghi triumph in the One Round Against The Clock (105-110cms). She beat 40 other riders to take gold with Ayesha Al Ghurair settling for silver and South Africa’s Sophay Wille taking third position.

Tatiana Pouille of France was also a winner on the night after finishing first in the One Round Against The Clock (120 to 125cms). Onboard the Cartier Von Der Held DXB, she clocked 53.88 seconds ahead of Jessica Black and Beatric Girardi, who took silver and bronze.

Pouille was thrilled with her victory. She said, “I am very happy to win and grateful for all the people who have believed in me. I took part in this event three years ago and finished in the top-three and it was at that moment that I dreamed of winning this show. To win this is absolutely amazing as it reflects the hard work and sacrifices that have been put in.”

The final day brought the 13th FBMA International Show Jumping Cup to an end. Organised by Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, the event is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and under the guidance and supervision of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, Chairwoman of Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and Al Ain Ladies Club.