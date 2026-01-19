ADJD consolidates leadership in civil family matters with 53,000 civil marriages, 21,000 wills

ABU DHABI, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has unveiled exceptional results from a statistical report by the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court, revealing a record-breaking surge in its services.

The court has registered 53,000 civil marriage contracts for foreigners and 21,000 civil wills since the enforcement of Civil Marriage Law No. 14 of 2021 in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

These figures underscore the effectiveness of this pioneering initiative as the region’s first specialised court for foreigners' personal status. The court’s judicial model addresses the international community through modern legal language and flexible digital procedures.

In 2025, the court registered 19,000 marriage contracts, marking a 17% increase compared to the previous year. The volume of registrations has seen a steady rise, climbing from 5,400 contracts in 2022 to 12,000 in 2023, and 16,200 in 2024. This brings the cumulative total to nearly 53,000 civil marriage contracts since the law took effect.

Statistically, the court now averages 1,600 registrations per month, at a rate of 70 contracts per day. This equates to the completion of 13 civil marriages every hour.

Available to all foreign residents and visitors, the service allows for applications via the ADJD website, the system offers flexible options, including an "Express Service" that enables same-day marriage registration, alongside integrated services for documenting prenuptial agreements.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court achieved a significant milestone by registering 11,000 civil wills in 2025 alone—an increase of over 100% compared to 2024. The total has now reached 21,000 wills within four years of the court’s establishment.

this demand attribute to growing awareness of the importance of legal planning and estate management.

The court’s integrated digital system facilitates the entire registration process remotely via video conferencing. Key features include approved legal forms in both Arabic and English, making the process accessible without the mandatory assistance of law firms, alongside interest-free fee installments.

Regarding civil divorce, the court handled 640 cases in 2025. Under the "No-Fault Divorce" system as a legal option for foreigners, judgments can be obtained during the first session, within 30 days of filing the claim.

The framework ensures the protection of financial rights by appointing accounting experts to assess the financial status of each spouse. Furthermore, the court issues automatic rulings for joint custody of children, prioritising their best interests and ensuring the continued involvement of both parents in their care.