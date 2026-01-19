UAE hosts 63rd meeting of GCC Technical Committee for Pension & Social Security Agencies

DUBAI, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates is hosting the 63rd meeting of the Permanent Technical Committee for Civil Retirement and Social Security Agencies of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) States in Dubai from 19th to 21st January, 2026.

This meeting is part of the Technical Committee's regular sessions aimed at reviewing updates on the "GCC Unified Insurance Protection Extension System”, which ensures that GCC nationals working in member states outside their home country receive social security coverage equivalent to what they would be entitled to in their home country.

The agenda for the session covers several key topics, with a major highlight being the presentation of the 2026-2030 Action Plan for the Committee of Heads of Civil Retirement and Social Security Agencies in GCC Countries. This plan includes studying the enhancement of the Insurance Protection Extension System to cover work-related injuries as well as updating specific regulations within the system, such as activating the clause for additional charges in cases where employers delay contribution payments.

The meeting will also discuss digital data integration between GCC civil pensions and social security agencies. Additionally, it will review the unified annual awareness campaign plan for 2026, prepared by the UAE’s General Pension and Social Security Authority. Statistical indicators of the Insurance Protection Extension System will be presented to assess its challenges and achievements. Other agenda items include updates on the Scientific Research Award, periodic seminars, the planned benefits program for retirees under the system, the unemployment insurance program.

On the sidelines of the meeting, an introductory forum will bring together committee members, employers, and GCC citizens working in the UAE.

The Insurance Protection Extension System was established by the GCC Supreme Council during its 25th session in Bahrain in December 2004. This decision ensured that GCC citizens working in member states outside their home countries would receive extended insurance protection.

Under this system, GCC citizens working in any member state are insured by their employers. Upon completing their service, they are entitled to a retirement pension or an end-of-service gratuity, as per the pension laws of their home country.

The system applies to civilian GCC citizens employed in any member state by public or private sector employers, if they are covered by the pension and social security laws of their home country. Participation is mandatory for both employers and employees. Employers are responsible for registering their employees and paying contributions at the prescribed rates in their country. Contributions are capped at the employer’s share in the host country, with any differences covered by the GCC citizen.