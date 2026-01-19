RAK Ruler issues law regulating autonomous vehicles in Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 19th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has issued Law No. (1) of 2026 concerning the regulation and operation of autonomous vehicles in the emirate.

The law represents a significant legislative milestone that reflects Ras Al Khaimah’s forward-looking vision for the future of smart mobility and its commitment to being at the forefront of global technological advancements within a robust legal framework that prioritises safety, security and the protection of rights.

The law assigns Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) the responsibility of regulating the operation of autonomous vehicles in the emirate, establishing the legal and technical framework for safe deployment, ensuring data governance and cybersecurity, and defining the responsibilities of operators and users.

It also provides for the implementation of continuous digital monitoring mechanisms and mandatory periodic reporting to ensure compliance with the highest safety and quality standards.

Eng. Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority, stated that the issuance of this law marks a strategic step toward enhancing road safety and ensuring the safe operation of autonomous vehicles in the emirate.

He noted that the law establishes a comprehensive framework covering operational regulation, data governance, cybersecurity and the legal responsibilities of operators, affirming that the Authority will oversee its implementation and issue the necessary regulatory decisions to ensure a structured and safe transition towards the future of smart mobility in Ras Al Khaimah.

The law aims to enhance road safety and reduce human error through a set of public safety requirements, including the automatic transition of vehicles to a safe mode when autonomous operation cannot continue, connectivity with secure control centres and the management of transparent and traceable operational and incident records. It also addresses digital and cybersecurity aspects, defines clear obligations for operators, ensures accessibility of services for all segments of society, including People of Determination, and emphasises community awareness through campaigns, guidelines and educational materials to promote safe interaction with autonomous vehicles.

The new law further strengthens Ras Al Khaimah’s position among leading legislative experiences in the field, establishing an attractive regulatory environment for investment, research and development in artificial intelligence and smart mobility, while striking a balance between innovation and the protection of lives, property and data.

The law comes into effect from the date of its issuance and publication in the Official Gazette. RAKTA will be responsible for implementing its provisions and issuing the required regulatory decisions, ensuring a structured and secure transition toward a future in which autonomous vehicles play a central role in the transport sector within a solid legal framework and stringent regulatory standards.